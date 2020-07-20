WATCH: Kanye West admits he and Kim Kardashian West considered aborting their first child

Kanye West cried as he admitted he and Kim Kardashian West had considered aborting their first child. The 43-year-old rapper broke down in tears at his first-ever presidential rally, which was held at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday as he discussed the issue of termination. Kanye wept and repeatedly yelled, "I almost killed my daughter" before offering an explanation. He said: "In the bible it says thou shalt not kill.

"I remember when my girlfriend called me screaming and crying... . And I just thought to myself, 'Please don't tell me I gave Kim Kardashian AIDS.'

"Then, she said, 'I'm pregnant' and I said, 'Yes.' .... she said 'No.' She was crying... [and] said she had to go to the doctor.

"And for one month, and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child.

Kanye went on to explain the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star "had pills in her hand".

He added: "You know, these pills you take it and it's a wrap - the baby is gone."

But the 'Bound 2' hitmaker and Kim eventually decided to keep the baby - and the rapper admitted his wife might not be impressed by him sharing the story.

He continued: "I said, 'We are going to have this child.' I know people who are 50 years old who don't have a child.

"So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to.

"She stood up and she protected that child."

The 'All Day' singer - who has North, now seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and 14-month-old Psalm with Kim - also praised his late mother, Donda, because he claimed his father pushed for her to have an abortion when she fell pregnant with him.

He said: "43 years ago who do you think protected a child? My mom saved my life.

"My dad wanted to abort me! My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy..."

He then yelled: "I love my daughter!"

The Yeezy founder also sparked groans from the audience when he criticised activist Harriet Tubman.

He said: "Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other White people."

Kanye announced at the beginning of the month he was running for president this year as part of the BDAY Party.