WATCH: Karlie Kloss confirms pregnancy with 'hello baby’ video

Karlie Kloss has confirmed her pregnancy. The 28-year-old model was reported to be expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner last month and now she's taken to Instagram to share a short video showing off her growing bump. Karlie - who wore a black bra top in the video - said in the short post: "Good morning, hello baby." And it was simply captioned: "good morning baby [heart emoji] (sic)" Karlie's friends quickly commented on her post, with models Natalia Vodianova, Romee Strijd and Lily Aldridge among those who left heart emojis, while 'The Morning Show' actress Reese Witherspoon wrote: "Awwwww. The sweetest thing."

Fellow model Karolina Kurkova asked: "How far along are you[ heart emojis] so excited for you!!!(sic)"

It was reportedly a few weeks ago that Karlie is due to give birth next year.

A source said: "Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021. She will be the most amazing mother.”

Karlie and Joshua tied the knot in October 2018, and the 'Project Runway' host previously defended her decision to marry the 35-year-old businessman, after she received criticism online for her choice of partner, as Joshua’s brother Jared Kushner is a presidential aide, and is also married to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of controversial US president Donald Trump.

She said: “I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love, despite any complications that came with it. You know, I knew for me, it was worth it to fight for that.”

The blonde beauty added that she always strives to be “true to [her]self”, and makes sure to listen to her heart as it usually tells her “exactly what [she] needs to hear”.

She explained: “I think that in my career too, you know, being true to my heart or being true to myself, when I know that something is not aligned with who I am, and the message I want to send to the world, or the kind of person that I want to be maybe that comes back to character. But like, my heart often is telling me exactly what I need to hear. And I didn’t always listen to it.”