WATCH: Katy Perry doesn’t want to choose between being a mom and having a career

Katy Perry isn't worried about balancing motherhood and her career.

The 'Smile' hitmaker - who is expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom - insists she isn't concerned about taking on her full time role as a parent as well as her huge music career because she feels women were made to be able to handle both sides of it, her personal and professional life.

Speaking to Apple Music about becoming a mom, she said: "I was like, 'I don't know how to do this. It'll break. I'm not very maternal.

"I am, in a way, but when it comes to crying, sadness and like that kind of stuff, I'm like, 'I don't know what to do ... After doing a ton of work and continuing on that journey, I was like, 'I'm ready.' I don't want to ever choose between being a mom and doing what I love. That is so archaic.

"I think the ... reason why women get the responsibility of creating another life is they can ... do it all ... So it's not about choosing, it's about balance."