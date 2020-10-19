WATCH: Kelly Rowland wants to dress sexier during her pregnancy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kelly Rowland wants to dress “a little bit sexier” during her second pregnancy, as she recalled feeling "really dumpy" the first time she was pregnant. The former Destiny's Child star - who already has five-year-old son Titan Jewell with her husband Tim Weatherspoon, who she married in 2014 - is currently expecting her second child, and has said she’s on a mission to feel sexier this time around, as she recalls feeling “really dumpy” during her first pregnancy. Kelly Rowland recalls feeling "really dumpy" during her pregnancy. Picture by: London Entertainment / Splash News She said: “[I want to dress] a little bit sexier. The last time I was just really dumpy. I was like, I want to do it better this time. Now I have nowhere to go, but I love pieces that will give me some space and where you can still see the woman's form. I was playing in my closet and I paired my old Lenny Kravitz vintage tee with my little snakeskin ankle boots. It looked so cute. I can't wait to wear it out.” The 39-year-old singer also admitted she’s recently cleared out her wardrobe, which included getting rid of some items she bought 20 years ago. She explained: “When in doubt, go classic.

“I find it so interesting how every time I clean out my closet, there's something trendy from a long time ago that I bought that I really want to hold onto, maybe because I have some sort of special memory attached to it.

“But, I had five bags of clothes that I was just ‘No, no, I don't need this anymore.’ Some stuff, I was like, ‘Get that s*** out of here! It does not serve me anymore.’ I literally put pieces from 2000 in my [give away] pile, and also saved some pieces from 2000. But there are these cute little jeans that I can’t fit anymore - not even not pregnant. I’m just like, ‘No, boo. Those will never go up.’ ”

And although it was tough for her to part with some sentimental items, she loves the way her wardrobe looks now.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: “I noticed all of my pieces now are things that go with everything, and I'm able to match and pair so much better. These pieces all feel like they're going to be around until I die. That makes more sense to me, to have a closet that does the work for me.”