WATCH: Khloe Kardashian reveals ’80% chance’ she’ll miscarry if she has second child

Khloe Kardashian reveals '80% chance' she'll miscarry if she has second child

Khloe Kardashian says there’s an “80 percent chance” she’ll miscarry if she has a second child. The 36-year-old reality star has been talking with Tristan Thompson – with whom she already has two-year-old True – about expanding their family, but has now said she may have to use a surrogate mother for the process because she’s been declared a “high-risk carrier”. Speaking to her sister, Kim Kardashian West, about starting the process of freezing her eggs during the season premiere of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, Khloe said: "I have to wait until the mixing process is done before I know how many embryos I have. But I spoke to Dr. A and she was just a little concerned about like, I did a check and blood panels and all this stuff, and she just said that I would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy." The Good American founder didn’t go into specifics on camera, but revealed there is “an 80-something percent chance" she’ll suffer a miscarriage if she carries another baby.

Khloe also explains she “almost miscarried” whilst expecting True, and admits the setbacks she’s faced in trying to expand her family have been “hard to digest”.

She said: "I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was a lingering thing. All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family. And it just … I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it's really hard for me to digest."

But Khloe’s sister Kim – who has North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 22 months, with her estranged husband Kanye West – was quick to reassure her that using a surrogate mother is nothing to be scared of, after the 40-year-old beauty welcomed her two youngest children, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogate.

She told Khloe: "[I had] the best experience with surrogacy. And I think that you know what giving birth feels like. I always say, if you can do it like, it's such an amazing experience. But you'll see that the love that you have for your kids is exactly the same. [There’s] no difference [except] there was someone else that was the carrier."

Despite Kim’s encouraging words, Khloe still finds the prospect of surrogacy “really scary”.

In confessional, she said: "I'm really grateful that there are other options but, I loved being pregnant with True. It's such a beautiful experience to have. Knowing I'd might never get to feel like that again, it's daunting, it's scary, it's stressful and it breaks my heart."

The 20th and final season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ will premiere on Thursday.