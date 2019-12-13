Kim Kardashian West underwent five operations to "fix the damage" caused by pregnancy.
The 39-year-old beauty and her husband Kanye West used a surrogate for their two younger kids, Chicago, 23 months, and Saint, seven months, as she suffered from a number of complications while carrying North, six, and Saint, four, and doctors refused to help her get pregnant again.
Speaking in a video for her new SKIMS campaign, Kim said: "When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom's organs start to shut down.
"The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labour - they induced me. North was four pounds. She was almost six weeks early."