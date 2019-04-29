Kim Kardashian West celebrated her baby shower over the weekend. Picture: AP

Kim Kardashian West celebrated her baby shower over the weekend. Not one to be outdone, the mom of three who is expecting her fourth child via surrogate, managed to put a different spin on the party. Instead of the traditional games and unwrapping of gifts, Kardashian West opted for a wellness-themed baby shower, concentrating on CBD products.

In a video posted on social media and re-uploaded on a Kardashian fan Instagram account, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told her guests: "So, because I'm freaking out and the baby's coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD. And we're gonna do a sound bath because I can't meditate. It'll only be 10 minutes, but I thought it would be just cool for us to do - to zen out on a Saturday.”

