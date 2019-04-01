Because of her age, the 37-year-old former actress is considered a “geriatric” maternity patient Picture: Reuters

On the eve of giving birth, the Duchess of Sussex is said to have second thoughts about her birth plan. Because of her age, the 37-year-old former actress is considered a “geriatric” maternity patient, and her chances of having a natural birth are considerably lower than someone below the age of 35. Royal insiders also say she and Harry have concluded that giving birth at St Mary's Lindo Wing would be too much for the first-time-mother and baby. Instead, they want a place which offers more privacy, away from the world's media.

“Meghan is nervous about complications such as an emergency Caesarian an doesn’t want the pressure of having to look immaculate on the hospital steps just hours later," a source told the Sun on Sunday.

It has been tradition for members of the royal family to give birth at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington. Duchess Kate gave birth to all three of her children there, as did Diana, Princess of Wales.

According to the Express, the royal couple could be considering Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, where Sophie, Countess of Wessex, gave birth to both her children.