Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the New Zealand House to sign the book of condolence on behalf of the Royal Family in London. Picture: Reuters

It may come as a shock for those who are hoping for a glimpse of Baby Sussex after Meghan Markle gives birth. According to royal commentators, the Duchess of Sussex will not be posing for the obligatory "on the steps" moment after emerging from hospital. The Duchess of Cambridge delivered all three of her children at St Mary's Hospital, as did the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Each of them, looking perfectly put together hours after giving birth, appeared on the steps of the Lindo Wing as they presented their bundles of joy to the world. According to a Daily Mail report, Meghan does not intend taking the same route.

"At the moment, we understand that she isn't, she doesn't want to do that, isn't going to do that," British correspondent Emily Andrews said while on the Oh Heir podcast.

US commentator Omid Scobieadded also added that it would go against Meghan's "feminist" beliefs: "Given what we know about Meghan, the optics of a totally glamorous, picture-perfect moment hours after giving birth are not quite in alignment with her views on the world."

But there might be a simpler reason for this: reports state that she is not planning to give birth at St Mary's which could explain her reasoning.