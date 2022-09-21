WATCH: Oops, that did not go well! Gran’s savage response to daughter’s pregnancy has many siding with her

Oh, the joys of bringing a baby into the world! Many couples can’t contain their happiness when they see that tiny heartbeat on the ultrasound monitor, while others sigh in disbelief. But having kids is hard work. Besides the growing costs of basic essentials, having another mouth to feed is something not to be taken lightly.

This grandmother was probably thinking the same when her daughter announced she was having another baby – a third for her and her husband. And to make things worse, her reaction was recorded and shared on TikTok. In the video, the mom and daughter are seen sitting at the pool, and the older woman has an ultrasound photo in her hand.

When she said, “You’re having another one already?” her daughter, who is clearly hurt by her reaction, replied, ”Mom, I mean yeah“, and looks to her husband who is presumably the one taking the video footage. @mariskrodal ♬ original sound - Mari Anine from the 80’s🌸

Speaking candidly, her mother said, “You can’t handle the two you have. Really, another baby?” Someone out of view added: “That’s really messed up, Mom.” The mother’s savage response was obviously not what they expected, but soon the comments section on TikTok was flooded with comments.

And surprisingly enough, many sided with the mother. “What happens when the grandma is the full-time nanny?” suggested an online user while others thanked her for her honesty, saying, “The truth hurts but needs to be said.” A few users did, however, relate to the daughter’s disappointment, with someone commenting: “I’m so disappointed for you. My dad’s reaction was the worst. I went through seven years of hell tryna get her and he told me to get out.”