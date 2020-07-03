WATCH: Orlando Bloom can't wait for 'very late nights' with his newborn

Orlando Bloom can't wait for "very late nights" with his newborn. The 'Carnival Row' star - who is expecting a daughter with his fiancé Katy Perry - is so excited to welcome another child into the world and whilst most parents dread the early wake up calls, Orlando is really looking forward to it. Speaking to Good Morning America, he said: "I'm excited. It's a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me ... you know those quiet times at home just you and the family and a little one and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture a little life into the world. I'm really looking forward to those very late nights where I'll probably be getting up and doing a bottle, breastfeed-bottle thing because I won't be obviously breastfeeding, but I'm sure there will be bottles ... "I'm looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it's asleep and you've got a sleeping baby."

Katy and Orlando are keen for their unborn daughter to "tell them" what her name is going to be and the couple already have a few "options".

Katy revealed: "We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she’ll tell us. I’ll look at her and go, 'Oh yea yea, you are her, you are that.' Orlando's really excited for a little girl. They say that little girls are, you know, daddy’s little girl, that’s how it’s gonna be, we’ll see!"

And Katy is equally as excited to become a mother for the first time, but says she also feels "overwhelmed" and "anxious" as her baby’s due date approaches.

She said: "I’ve been every emotion under the sun. I’ve been overwhelmed, I’ve been anxious, I’ve been happy, I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed.

"I’ve been all of it. The world is just a wild time and it’s a wild time to bring life into the world. People were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, ‘man, the world feels a little uncertain,’ and now it really feels shaky boots."