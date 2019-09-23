The couple from Atlanta, Georgia, previously suffered a miscarriage. Picture: Twitter

When Kendall Caver's wife Jasmine had been in labour for two days, he decided to help things along by presenting her with a book chronicling their decade-long love story. Now he's become an instant online star after sharing the touching video to Facebook. The couple from Atlanta, Georgia, previously suffered a miscarriage, and Caver wanted to show his appreciation while Jasmine gave birth. The video has since been viewed more than 8.2 million times on Twitter.

"You are my best friend, soulmate, and in just a few pushes, you’ll be the most amazing mother our daughter could ever ask for," Caver shows as Jasmine gently rubs her belly.

Husband of the year surprises pregnant wife with book of motivational messages to encourage her during two-day labor. https://t.co/T60ZKCEc7J pic.twitter.com/I3Q0bfzXy4 — ABC News (@ABC) September 20, 2019

Some of the comments ranged from sweet to less than mocking. But it was a comment from one user, @drphiliplee1, that got most talking.

I've been on labour ward enough times to know this will end with his pad ripped up in half and screams of "F* CK YOU AND YOUR PAD MARTIN YOU DID THIS TO ME YOU FU*KING TURD" https://t.co/EFn4ne0mkm — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) September 20, 2019

It prompted some people to get real:

My wife broke my hand during delivery. — Chris Owen ⚫🇬🇧🇪🇺🤹‍♂️ (@unclecrispies) September 20, 2019

Sounds about right Doc. I mean, I was bitten and punched for doing the exact thing that my wife literally told me to do thirty seconds prior during her labour... if I had a book? Dear god, she’d‘ve stuck it where the sun don’t shine. Sideways. Wrapped in barbed wire. — Dave (@randomdavemcc) September 20, 2019

Doing an endless Powerpoint presentation to your wife while she's in labour. pic.twitter.com/gCirdfLvER — Neil Humby ن (@neilhumby) September 20, 2019

The couple have since welcomed their rainbow baby Sofia Isabel Caver into the world.