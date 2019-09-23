The couple from Atlanta, Georgia, previously suffered a miscarriage. Picture: Twitter

When Kendall Caver's wife Jasmine had been in labour for two days, he decided to help things along by presenting her with a book chronicling their decade-long love story. Now he's become an instant online star after sharing the touching video to Facebook.

The couple from Atlanta, Georgia, previously suffered a miscarriage, and Caver wanted to show his appreciation while Jasmine gave birth. The video has since been viewed more than 8.2 million times on Twitter.

"You are my best friend, soulmate, and in just a few pushes, you’ll be the most amazing mother our daughter could ever ask for," Caver shows as Jasmine gently rubs her belly.

Some of the comments ranged from sweet to less than mocking. But it was a comment from one user, @drphiliplee1, that got most talking.

It prompted some people to get real:

The couple have since welcomed their rainbow baby Sofia Isabel Caver into the world.