WATCH: What was he thinking? James Charles’s fake pregnancy causes online uproar

Influencer and YouTube star James Charles has come under fire online for his “insensitive” fake pregnancy shoot and YouTube video. The YouTuber shared a video documenting himself experiencing the “challenges” of being pregnant for a day. The video was inspired by fellow influencer and friend, Laura Mellado. “In today's video, I'm trying something I'll never get to experience, being pregnant! My best friend Laura is pregnant with her second baby so she challenged me to be pregnant for 24 hours to see if I was strong enough to go through what she does,” said Charles in the beginning of the video. As if he was anticipating the backlash, the star also made a disclaimer telling fans it was “in no way shape or form to make fun of, to make light of pregnancy and the sensitivities and the complications that come around it”.

The problem is that pretending to be pregnant for attention isn’t funny. It’s distasteful and disrespectful. — Macie Cline (@maciecline90) February 12, 2021

He also stated that “charities helping women through pregnancy complications” would receive a portion of the money made from the video’s streams.

To promote the video he also shared a photo on his Instagram account that showed him cradling a “ baby bump” in an elaborate set up surrounded by flowers, the setting was similar to singer Beyonce’s twin announcement shoot.

However, people were really not impressed, these are some of the comments that reacted to Charles’s video.

One fan said: “How thirsty for clout can you be?! So gross, disrespectful and insensitive. Also I’m sure he’s at an age where he knows that pregnancy jokes aren’t OK.”

And another one said: “This is on our news in Australia as offensive and I just don't get it....this is not offensive at all and I have birthed children. Its humorous and funny and he talked about how beautiful pregnancy is. He is sitting with a pregnant mother. He donated proceeds to charity. Great idea!!”

While another said:“I love you James, but be ready to expect backlash. This wasn’t a good move. It’s very insensitive and I’m generally not a sensitive person. Sorry bud. This ain’t right,” one person wrote.

