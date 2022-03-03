WATCH: Woman’s pregnancy reveal goes embarrassingly wrong when boyfriend thinks it’s a Covid test
For decades, the home pregnancy test has been used as the go-to gimmick time and time again when announcing, “Surprise! We’re having a baby.”
One would think by now that two lines on a stick is a positive result. Not for this guy who mistook his girlfriend’s big pregnancy reveal as a positive Covid-19 test.
Posting his reaction to TikTok, Brandon Robert (@thebrandonrobert) wrote: “This is the most embarrassing video ever taken of me.” Chances are, he’s probably right on the money.
With his eyes closed, his girlfriend approaches him with a closed box and hands it to him. The look on his face says it all when he opens the box, and it was definitely not the reaction she was waiting for.
@thebrandonrobert This is the most embarrassing video ever taken of me #pregnancy #pregnant #baby ♬ original sound - Brandon Robert
Taking the pregnancy test out of the box, he asks: “Dude, why would you come over?”
Confused, she asks, “Are you not happy?” to which he responds: “I’m going on a trip next week.”
Still not connecting the dots, he asks again in frustration, “Why would you come over? You know I have a trip next week.”
His girlfriend starts laughing and he says in an agitated tone: “It’s not like a funny joke either.”
The last few seconds are cringeworthy to watch when she asks him: “What is that?” and he confidently says: “You have Covid.”
The post had gained 1.1 million likes and more than 20K comments, forcing Robert to post a follow-up video when it finally dawns on him that he’s holding a positive pregnancy test. His reaction is priceless.
@thebrandonrobert Reply to @paigeehm More coming soon 😭😭😭 #pregnancy #pregnant #baby ♬ original sound - Brandon Robert