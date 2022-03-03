WATCH: Woman’s pregnancy reveal goes embarrassingly wrong when boyfriend thinks it’s a Covid test

For decades, the home pregnancy test has been used as the go-to gimmick time and time again when announcing, “Surprise! We’re having a baby.” One would think by now that two lines on a stick is a positive result. Not for this guy who mistook his girlfriend’s big pregnancy reveal as a positive Covid-19 test.

Posting his reaction to TikTok, Brandon Robert (@thebrandonrobert) wrote: “This is the most embarrassing video ever taken of me.” Chances are, he’s probably right on the money. With his eyes closed, his girlfriend approaches him with a closed box and hands it to him. The look on his face says it all when he opens the box, and it was definitely not the reaction she was waiting for.