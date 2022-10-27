We’re convinced Nick Cannon is building an army for self-preservation as he’s set to welcome baby No 11

Nick Cannon is reportedly set to become a father again. Alyssa Scott has taken to social media to announce her latest pregnancy, and according to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Cannon is the father of her unborn baby.

Scott posted a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram, and she captioned the snap: “With you by my side … ”(sic) Scott hasn’t publicly confirmed that Cannon, 42, is the father of the baby. However, she made the announcement nearly a year after the death of her and Cannon’s son, Zen. The TV star lost his five-month-old son to a brain tumour in December. He has thanked his fans for their support.

During an appearance on his talk show, Cannon said: “People keep asking me how I’m doing I say: ‘I’m vertical, I’m standing and you know that’s a good start’.

“A lot of people keep asking me like, ‘Man why are you even at work?’ Especially my family members, ‘Boy you need to go sit down somewhere, you got too many jobs already. Allow yourself to just be yourself.’ And I appreciate that, all of that advice and I know it comes from a place of care. But to me, this isn’t work.” Despite this, Cannon later admitted that he regretted not spending more time with his baby boy. He said: “I am a work in progress and therapy has been an important tool in helping learn and grow and navigate through my unconventional personal life.

“One thing that keeps me up at night, there's this heavy, heavy guilt with the fact that I didn’t get to spend time like I really wanted to with Zen.” Cannon became a father for the tenth time in September, when Brittany Bell gave birth to a baby boy called Rise. The comedian also has Onyx, two months, with LaNisha Cole, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as Golden, 5, and Powerful Queen, 20 months, with Brittany.