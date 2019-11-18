Between midnight bathroom runs, a racing mind, cramping legs, heartburn and a metabolism that’s turning up your internal thermostat, sleep can be challenging during pregnancy.
Consider it preparation for the sleepless nights that lie ahead. However, getting enough sleep is more important than ever now that you’re snoozing for two.
The necessity of sleep
Sleep is the time when your body resets and repairs itself including your blood vessels, which is vital now that they’re under increased pressure from the extra blood flow required to support your baby.
Sleep also keeps your immune system, which is suppressed to support your pregnancy, healthy. Plus it controls how your body reacts to insulin. Not getting enough results in a higher blood sugar level, upping your risk of gestational diabetes.