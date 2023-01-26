What’s the difference between a doula and a midwife?

Every new mother requires assistance. Doulas and midwives are fortunately two sorts of professionals who may assist a pregnant woman in making the transition from pregnancy to parenting. Doulas and midwives have separate training, responsibilities and qualifications despite the fact that most people believe they do comparable tasks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Continue reading to discover the main distinctions between the two. The work of a doula Consider a doula as the best friend of a pregnant woman. “Doula” is the Greek term for a woman’s servant. Long before your due date, you and your partner start to get close as you discuss how you want the birth to proceed and find out the answers to all the questions you’re sure to have.

Doulas come in two types: postpartum and birth. Labour doula The primary responsibility of a birth doula (also known as a labour doula) is to support you throughout labour by providing non-medical techniques, including breathing exercises, massages, and assistance in changing your body posture.

Story continues below Advertisement

Additionally, they may assist you emotionally and represent you in court. A doula will be at your side to make you feel confident and protected during your delivery, regardless of the kind. If you decide to utilise medicine or have a “natural” or unmedicated delivery, a doula will support you in that decision. A doula may support you and provide you extra attention in the case of an unanticipated C-section to help allay concerns and anxiety.

Story continues below Advertisement

Including a doula in your birthing team may be beneficial. A 2017 Cochrane review found that hiring a doula boosted women’s satisfaction with the childbirth experience and required less medical intervention. A doula does not, however, serve as a substitute for a physician or midwife, because they lack the same level of comprehensive medical education. Postpartum doula

Postpartum doulas support a new mother while she heals from childbirth after giving birth. This involves assisting a mother with nursing and providing for the child. Doulas may be helpful in your family life as well, especially if you have elder siblings. Certification

Not every doula undergoes the certification procedure. When a doula pursues certification training, it often entails classroom instruction and labour support. A mother’s friend who is not qualified may also use the term “doula”; however, the medical profession disagrees with their roles. Untrained doulas are categorised as labour support and have a distinct function. They shouldn’t participate in any medical procedures related to delivery.

What is a midwife’s role? An educated medical worker, a midwife can be either a man or a woman. They are essential to the birthing process. There are many degrees of training for midwives. While some midwives have bachelor degrees and specialised training, others are licensed as registered nurses. The typical route is graduate school and then obtain certification.

In addition to doing gynaecological examinations and prenatal care, certified nurse-midwives may also prescribe painkillers, induce labour, use electronic equipment to monitor the foetus, conduct an episiotomy, deliver babies vaginally, perform infant resuscitations, and sew up rips. More difficulties can be handled by midwives than by labour and delivery nurses, including postpartum haemorrhage. The main goals of midwife care facilities are to encourage natural birth, identify difficulties, and take emergency action when necessary. A certified midwife is qualified to practise anywhere, including clinics, hospitals and private residences.

Certification State rules regulating midwife certification differ, just as those governing doulas. A midwife must be registered or granted a licence by a programme that is recognised in the nation where they work, according to the International Confederation of Midwives. All midwives are required to complete the Midwifery Education Accreditation Council’s certification standards, which include specified education, training, and supervised clinical practice.

The majority of midwives are also licensed nurses. They are known as Certified Nurse-Midwives (CNMs) and hold both a midwifery certification and a bachelor’s degree from an authorised university. With extensive understanding of the breast-feeding process, midwives are frequently trained as International Board Certified Lactation Consultants. What characteristics should you search for?

The interaction between a midwife or doula and the expecting mother is crucial. Find a supporter who will fight hard for you and who values your beliefs about pregnancy and childbirth. When you're developing a relationship, this is crucial. Experience is also another crucial element. The greatest doulas and midwives are typically those with more deliveries and years of experience. You can discover a competent and experienced individual by asking a friend or member of your family who has used a midwife or doula for a reference. Ask other moms for referrals if you decide to hire a midwife or doula through an internet service, and do your own research. Additionally, if they are nurses, request to see their nursing licence as well as the certifications they obtained upon completion of their training.