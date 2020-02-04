Woman falls pregnant with triplets after one-night stand with ex









Charliann Broadhurst probably doesn't get much sleep these days. In fact, she spends up to eight hours breastfeeding her triplets. Picture: KM 32 News RJ/Facebook Charliann Broadhurst probably doesn't get much sleep these days. In fact, she spends up to eight hours breastfeeding her triplets. The 28-year-old mother of three was dumbfounded when she found out she was expecting not one, but three bundles of joy, after a one-night-stand with her ex-boyfriend. The good news is that Broadhurst and her high school sweetheart Ryan Hill got back together after discovering the unexpected news. The mom of now-six from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire told The Sun: “No-one could believe it as at the time of conception me and Ryan weren’t actually together. “He’s my childhood sweetheart and we’ve been together since we were 15 but at the time we were going through a really bad patch.

“I tell everyone I fell pregnant on a one night stand - it just happened to be with the man I already had kids with!”

The couple had been dating since school and were already parents to Cassi-Lee, eight, Caira-Jae, seven, and Siena, five.

After deciding they'd stop at No. 3, Broadhurst made the decision to have herself sterilized.

The couple then separated in 2019. “The triplets were not planned at all," added Broadhurst.

“I didn’t even think I was pregnant. I went to the doctors out of curiosity because I was feeling really unwell and he told me I was pregnant. My mouth fell open."

Within four hours after being admitted to hospital, she was told she was pregnant with triplets. At 20 weeks pregnant, the couple discovered they were expecting two boys and a girl.

Broadhurst gave birth at 33 weeks pregnant.