Charliann Broadhurst probably doesn't get much sleep these days. In fact, she spends up to eight hours breastfeeding her triplets.
The 28-year-old mother of three was dumbfounded when she found out she was expecting not one, but three bundles of joy, after a one-night-stand with her ex-boyfriend.
The good news is that Broadhurst and her high school sweetheart Ryan Hill got back together after discovering the unexpected news.
The mom of now-six from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire told The Sun: “No-one could believe it as at the time of conception me and Ryan weren’t actually together.
“He’s my childhood sweetheart and we’ve been together since we were 15 but at the time we were going through a really bad patch.