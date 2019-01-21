Mrs Bienias, having a baby through IVF, also conceived twins naturally – meaning the couple were actually expecting triplets. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

She had feared she might never have a baby of her own after years of failing to conceive.

So when Beata Bienias underwent IVF and doctors confirmed it had been a success, she and her husband were overjoyed. However, when they went for their first scan they received a surprise.

For not only was Mrs Bienias, 36, having a baby through IVF, the mother-to-be had also conceived twins naturally – meaning the couple were actually expecting triplets.

One fertility expert said she had never come across a pregnancy like it. Amelia and non-identical twins Matylda and Borys were born on December 13.

Mrs Bienias struggled to have children for almost decade due to polycystic ovaries, brought on by weighing more than 110 kgs. She went on a strict diet, losing 31 kg in six months, and was then permitted to undergo IVF last spring.

She began having the injections in April, and the embryo transfer took place on May 2. However, she also conceived twins the same week – because she and husband ignored a no-sex rule in the days before egg collection.

Recalling the moment she found out the news, she added: ‘The sonographer turned to my husband and asked if he wanted to sit down. Then she showed us there were three babies in there.’

Fertility expert Emma Cannon, who has worked in the field for 25 years, said: ‘I have never encountered anyone who has conceived naturally before, or around the time of, embryo transfer, and then gone on to become pregnant via the IVF cycle as well.’

All the babies are progressing well.

Mrs Bienias added: ‘I had no idea what to expect from being a mum-of-three all of a sudden. But I’m so happy.’

© Daily Mail