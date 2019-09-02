Pregnancy is a blessing, but along with the extreme nausea and constant eating, there are times moms-to-be say "enough". Picture: Flickr.com

My first pregnancy wasn't an easy one. Three months in, I was rushed to the emergency room after experiencing severe cramps and bleeding. It was my birthday. "Threatened abortion." Those were the words coming out of the doctor's mouth. They were the only words I remember. Because I had fibroids, my body was literally fighting off the foetus. It saw it as a threat. I was ordered to remain in bed for the next few days.

During my third and final trimester, my nose started growing. It grew so big that if I looked down, I could see it. And then there was the "glow". No, it wasn't that pregnancy glow everybody talks about. My skin was glowing, as in shining because of the overproduction of oils.

My ankles and feet had swollen to such an extent that for the last two months before giving birth, I was forced to wear flip-flops. So when Twitter moms shared their pregnancy experiences, I could relate. In fact, most moms can relate. That's what makes this thread so funny.

There was a tweet last night about pregnancy and how it affects some women noses causing it to spread. What were some of your pregnancy symptoms? — #SkinCareBully | Sallie Mae of Skin Care (@CruzanChoklate) August 30, 2019

Check out some of the laugh out laugh and honest depictions of what it's really like to be pregnant.

My nose got bigger. I hated all vegetables. I thought they were disgusting and an abomination. I also had to make 2 breakfasts, lunches and dinners because as soon as I threw up the first meal, I could eat the 2nd meal with no problem — Akata La Negra (@__WISCONSIN__) August 30, 2019





I’ll say it again. Being pregnant is like having the world’s worst tenant. They trash the place and you don’t know the extent of the damage until after they’ve left. Bless TF up to ya’ll because...PHEW. — Hassan Sayyed (@HausUrban) August 31, 2019

Severe nausea. Was in bed 10 weeks. Hated flavor, ate everything unseasoned/cold until 5 months. HATED garlic & ginger. Extreme shortness of breath & hot flashes from 14wks til end, was rushed to the ER once, sat on the floor of a grocery store another time. — Lil Kay Kay (@KaylarWill) August 30, 2019

I just.y’all??? Is every pregnancy like this?! Do u ever go back to normal?? I dead thought ur feet just swelled and u got really tired but bitches out here losing teeth? How?? Why??? The fear...the paralysis...the terror.. pic.twitter.com/kLikHcFQsG — Jahkara J Smith✨ (@SlaylerJ) August 31, 2019

I would just like to thank everyone in this thread for reminding and ensuring me why I didn’t and don’t want kids. I truly couldn’t have done this without y’all. #nokidsforme #helltothenaw pic.twitter.com/COgg8BlzUa — Nichole Johnson 🇩🇴 (@SunshineGodiva) August 31, 2019







