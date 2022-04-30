Still undecided what to get for Mother’s Day? Get inspired by these 4 moms, who let us know what mothers truly desire

I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t really bother myself with Mother’s Day gifts anymore. See, I feel like I have run out of ideas and have gifted my mother (and grandmother) some great things and experiences for over two decades. The past few years have seen me resort to just giving them money. I thought this was lazy, but it turns out they love it (especially Gogo.) But this year I want to make the effort and with Mother’s Day coming up in a few days, I thought why not ask the mother’s in the IOL Lifestyle department, who range from the 20s to the 40s, on what they would really like as a gift, so as to get inspired?

TRAVEL Travel is a dream for many mothers. “Being able to sleep, undisturbed and star-fished on a king-size comfy bed.” Unsplash I'm not big on luxury holidays and hotel stays, mostly because I can't afford it. But if money was no object, I'd have my family check me into a five-star hotel, far away from them. I mean, I'd have to take a long-haul flight to get to that place. An-all expenses paid week away, just me, no one else. The holiday must include all the amenities like spa treatments, fine dining and just lazing around the pool. Oh, and there has to be no cellphone signal. – Marchelle Abrahams (MA) A weekend getaway at a beautiful beach resort. It would be nice to tag along with the family, but sometimes mommy needs a break away from the daily routine, so while daddy handles things at home, mom can check out with her girlfriends for a night or two. Sip champagne and relax. – Alyssia Birjalal (AB)

If money wasn’t an object, an overnight stay at a luxury resort like the One and Only hotel in Cape Town, is right at the top of my Mother’s Day wish list. Here’s how that fantasy plays out in my mind. Sipping on Veuve Clicquot in between treatments which should include a full body massage, a rejuvenating facial, a manicure and a pedicure. Followed by a multi-course fine dining experience. Being able to sleep, undisturbed and star-fished on a king-size comfy bed. Finally, waking up the next morning, at whatever time my body decides to. Then have my coffee and continental breakfast in bed, in silence. – Gerry Cupido (GC) BEAUTY Not sure what to get? Try some good hair for your mom. “Nothing beats a wig that laid is perfection and bouncing curly hair is an absolute dream.” I would love an HD Lace frontal 22 inch curly wig. Now, this may not seem like luxury to some but good hair does not come cheap. Nothing beats a wig that laid is perfection and bouncing curly hair is an absolute dream. Also, I would love a fragrance like the Giorgio Armani Si Eau de Parfum. This scent is to die for and would really be an amazing gift. This fragrance speaks to the kind of mother I am.– Oluthando Keteyi (OK)

TIME Just leave me alone for the whole day. Get up at the crack of dawn and come back late into the evening. And when you get back, don’t ask me what’s for supper or complain that there's no more cooldrink. I want complete silence from everyone in the house – pretend like I’m not even there. – MA As a mom of three, the best, and most cost-effective, Mother’s Day gift would be silence. Of course, there’s the mandatory full breakfast in bed but thereafter a full “day off” would be sheer bliss. Me-time is precious and moms don’t often have the luxury thereof. Time to solely focus on herself. And sometimes that really is all we need.- GC

