Tiktok parents dragged for raising 4 kids, soon to be 5, in one-bedroom flat

A family of six, soon to be seven, has ignited a social media storm after sharing their cramped living conditions in a one-bedroom apartment in Portland, Oregon on TikTok. The Jenkins, known as the “Jenkins Resilience Crew” online, revealed their living situation in a video captioned, “We’re a family of six going on seven living in a one-bedroom apartment,” sparking intense reactions on social media, where many questioned the couple’s life choices.

The video, intended to show how the family adapts their small space to fit their growing family, quickly drew backlash. Users on TikTok criticised the parents, with some calling the decision to raise so many children in a one-bedroom space “irresponsible” and “insanity at its finest.” One user stated, “Why have so many kids if you don’t have enough space for them?” echoing the sentiments of many others.

Creator Shey Luh explained that the mum and dad met during the pandemic with the mum eventually moving in with the dad. Both parents have kids from previous relationships, two daughters with mum and a son with dad. The couple then had a child of their own making it a total of 4 children currently in the apartment. Mrs Jenkins is also pregnant with the couple's second child and despite the critical comments, defended her family’s choices in the video, explaining, “After making do for nearly three years now, I have nothing but a grateful spirit for the roof over our head.” She added that instant judgement often comes “from a place of not having the experience.” Mrs Jenkins further explained that they prioritise keeping their environment clean and teaching their children to appreciate what they have, despite their limited space.

“Our kids come first,” she said. “We keep praying and pushing for the growth that we want.” The situation has sparked broader conversations on social media about family planning, financial stability, and the realities of living on a limited income. Supporters argued that the family should be commended for making the best of their circumstances, while critics continued to question the wisdom of adding another child under their current conditions. But although it was noted that the children are well cared for and are physically healthy, many asked the question of how the family will manage when the children are entering their teens and need privacy.

Tiktok user Shelby commented “as the oldest of 6 siblings, if I had to share my space with them growing up, we’d never have the relationship we have now. I’d resent them, and my parents. You’re setting your kids up to hate each other.” Most of the comments criticised the parents for choosing to sleep in a separate bedroom with a door, while their children were left to sleep in the living room and kitchen area.