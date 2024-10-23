Top 10 most popular baby boys and girls names for 2024

As expecting parents turn their thoughts to one of the most important decisions they will make, the search for the perfect baby name has begun anew. 2024 is already seeing trends emerge, with some names remaining favourites while others are making surprising jumps in popularity.

Research released by BabyCenter sheds light on the names that are capturing the hearts of parents this year. Picking a name for your baby can be hard. Picture: Melis Can / Pexels For boys, Noah continues to reign supreme as the most popular name for the second consecutive year. Close on his heels are Liam and Oliver, both of which have also maintained their positions from 2023.

“E” names for boys are seeing significant traction, with names like Emir and Edgar making waves in the rankings. Notably, Emrys made a debut in BabyCenter's top 1,000 list, whisking into the spotlight at an impressive No. 954. The shift in boy names doesn’t end there. Easton and Everett have re-entered the coveted Top 100 list, coming in at No. 92 and No. 93, respectively.

As parents look to provide their children with unique yet appealing names, the landscape of baby names is certainly changing. On the girl’s side, Olivia has once again taken the crown as the most beloved baby name, while Amelia and Emma have a close contest for the second and third spots, respectively. This year sees Amelia climbing from her previous ranking to No. 2, pushing Emma down to No. 3.

Other names such as Sophia and Charlotte have held steady at No. 4 and No. 5, while the dynamic between Isabella (No. 6) and Ava (No. 7) shifts dramatically as they trade places. The list for girls has also welcomed numerous new contenders, marked by the arrival of names like Evelyn, Brooklyn, and Madelyn, which have captured attention and entered the top 100 for the first time. Rising stars like Adalee, Avalynn, and Lakelyn have seen significant jumps, indicating a clear trend towards names that embrace a melodic quality with many ending with “-lee” or “-lyn.”

The top 10 girls’ names reflect a mix of stability and change: Mia is positioned at No. 8, while Ellie has made an impressive leap from No. 15 to No. 9. Meanwhile, Luna experienced a slight decline, falling back to No. 10. Top 10 most popular girl names 1. Olivia

2. Amelia 3. Emma 4. Sophia

5. Charlotte 6. Isabella 7. Ava

8. Mia 9. Ellie 10. Luna

Top 10 most popular boy names 1. Noah 2. Liam 3. Oliver

4. Elijah 5. Mateo 6. Lucas

7. Levi 8. Ezra 9. Asher

10. Leo In summary, while the top-ranking names continue to shine, new trends and names reflect the evolving tastes of parents. As they ponder this essential choice, the popularity rankings from BabyCenter serve as a powerful guide for those seeking inspiration.