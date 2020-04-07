WATCH: Eastern Cape man's funny lockdown diaries are giving us life
It's Day 12 of South Africa's lockdown and many are going stir crazy. For others it's a time to poke fun at the situation as a coping mechanism. And that's exactly what Nelson Mandela Bay resident Johann Bezuidenhout is doing.
Bezuidenhout's hilarious Facebook videos are finding a fan base with those in search of a laugh. Posting his funny #LockdownChronicles under his JanneMaraks page, Part 1 of his video series has already had over 180 shares.
"The good thing about us South Africans is we use our humor to uplift each other....Day 2 and It is tough out here Mzansi. No Food, no water. The Snacks are long gone. Rabid Baboons and the deadly Great White Labrador. #LockdownChronicles Part 1," he poked fun the video which shows him spear-fishing in his pool.
In Part 2 of his lockdown diaries, he says: "Chaps. Day 10 of Lockdown and things are still rough ek se. Still no food, no water. I miss Fast Food😭All we can do now is drink. And our dop is getting skaars ouens! Our wives want to kill us. Our Kreepy Krauly’s are out to get us."
Celebrities around the country have also taken to producing content for those starved of human interaction. Sho Madjozi even took it a step further by creating an Instagram page (@shomadjozistars) for her young fans and integrating a drawing competition where the winner would get a special video call from her.
Andiswa focused on the hair 😍💐💕 sent by her older sister @its_anelia 💕💫💘
Anesipho drew me taking a selfie 😍💕 thanks @tishmsindwana 💐💫
