WATCH: Eastern Cape man's funny lockdown diaries are giving us life

It's Day 12 of South Africa's lockdown and many are going stir crazy. For others it's a time to poke fun at the situation as a coping mechanism. And that's exactly what Nelson Mandela Bay resident Johann Bezuidenhout is doing.

Bezuidenhout's hilarious Facebook videos are finding a fan base with those in search of a laugh. Posting his funny #LockdownChronicles under his JanneMaraks page, Part 1 of his video series has already had over 180 shares.

"The good thing about us South Africans is we use our humor to uplift each other....Day 2 and It is tough out here Mzansi. No Food, no water. The Snacks are long gone. Rabid Baboons and the deadly Great White Labrador. #LockdownChronicles Part 1," he poked fun the video which shows him spear-fishing in his pool.



In Part 2 of his lockdown diaries, he says: "Chaps. Day 10 of Lockdown and things are still rough ek se. Still no food, no water. I miss Fast Food😭All we can do now is drink. And our dop is getting skaars ouens! Our wives want to kill us. Our Kreepy Krauly’s are out to get us."