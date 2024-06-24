WATCH: Mom who doesn’t bath her children after swimming is branded as ‘gross’ on social media

Neely Gracey, a mother of two and fitness enthusiast, frequently shares her running achievements with her 27,000 Instagram followers.

Recently, the Colorado-based mother of Rome, two, and Athens, five, diverted from her usual workout content to offer parenting advice. However, her advice sparked controversy when she suggested that parents could skip their children's bath if they had spent the day swimming in a pool. In a viral video that has garnered over 100,000 views, Neely expressed her happiness that 'pool counts as bath season' had begun.

One person commented: 'No way man. Pool day means it is DEFINITELY a tubby night for my kiddos. So gross, chemicals, sunscreen, sweat, pee, salt, etc.' Another wrote: 'I never want to shower harder than after a long day at the pool or the beach.' 'Oh, that's nasty,' added one user.

'People wonder how a pandemic happened,' another person remarked. Another individual, a swimming instructor, said: 'As a swimming instructor, wash your body and hair after swimming. It damages your skin and hair cells worse than anything. So dry and itchy!' Someone else commented: 'No, you especially need an extra bath after the pool.'

'That's disgusting,' stated another person. Another user simply added: 'Nope.' Neely revealed she did not anticipate the level of backlash her post received. Speaking to Today.com, she said, "I in no way posted this to create the level of controversy that it apparently did. The main reason behind this was I knew that everyone's pools were opening up."

"Every parent knows the epic battles that ensue from trying to get your kids into the bath and then trying to get them out of the bath. "It's two separate battles every single time. I just wanted to give parents permission to have fun with their kids this summer," she explained. She insisted that she still bathes her children after they swim and found it “so funny people took it so seriously.”