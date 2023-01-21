WATCH: Oops! Woman admits to accidentally marrying her third cousin

Marcella Hill – who seems to be well-known in the TikTok world, having nearly 30 000 followers – shared a secret that left the internet shaken! “So I’ve never told anyone publicly that I accidentally married my cousin,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

She further explained that she only discovered the news when she was already married and pregnant. The couple were both on a website called “Family Search”, which shows your family tree and names, and while they were searching, the husband said, “Oh, that’s funny – we have the same grandma and grandpa names.” Yikes. She didn’t think anything of it, and thought her husband was still logged into her account. Classic mistake, right?

However, just to confirm this madness, the husband called his grandma and grandpa. “We asked them if they knew each other, and they did.” #marcellahill #wakeherup #marriage #marriedlife #awakening #momsoftiktok #grandmasoftiktok ♬ original sound - Marcella Hill @beingmarcellahill Funny story... I accidentally married my cousin. We had no idea our Grandma and Grandpa were 1st cousins. Oops. #funnystory This meant that Hill and her hubby were third cousins. Is it really that bad to marry your third cousin? According to the “Worthy Affairs” report, research shows that you can in fact have a baby with your third cousin, as it is the best option for reproduction “because they carry the best genes from both of the worlds”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sounds a bit “sus”, but I guess it depends on how close the family members really are. I mean, they must not have been that close if they didn’t know they were family. In a second clip, Hill shared that their wedding was held in a local courthouse, and hence there were no familial connections. In most countries, it is legal to marry your third and fourth cousin, and reports suggest that it’s “easy” to date your third cousin because you’d have a lot in common.

Story continues below Advertisement