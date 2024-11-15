WATCH: Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shares an ‘amazing day’ with his kids

On Thursday, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi took a break from his training schedule to enjoy a memorable outing with his kids in London. Accompanied by his son Nicholas, 10, and daughter Keziah, 7, the trio visited a local fire station, where the excitement of meeting firefighters and seeing their workplace clearly brought smiles to their faces.

Among the highlights of their visit was a special interaction with international rugby player Jade Konkel, who is a firefighter as well. Kolisi took to Instagram to share the experience, posting several short clips that captured the fun moments during the visit. "Have an amazing day with these two today! Thank you so much @jadekonkel for allowing us to visit your station and giving us the experience. So much respect for what you do on and off the field. Song choice by Nic," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) The videos he shared showed a glimpse into what really looks like an amazing day. We get to see the three of them each taking turns sliding down the fire pole and it seems dad had just as much fun doing it as the kids did.

In the lovely pictures shared, Kolisi stands proudly with his children, showing a side of the sports star that fans may not always see. In October, Siya and Rachel announced that they had separated and assured people that they would remain friends and be there for their children. “While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they’ve always known,” they said in a joint statement.