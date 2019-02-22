Sugarlicious chocolate ganache macarons make the perfect hostess gift. R14 each or R120 for 10.⁣ Stores on Florida Road, Berea and Palm Boulevard, Umhlanga Rocks. [email protected] Sweet treat

Up the ante on your regular box of chocolates by buying something you can’t get just anywhere. Choose high quality artisanal bakes or chocolate. Our pick is pretty box of macarons from Sugarlicious. They has a wide range of ice creams wrapped in delicate French macaron shells; a signature range dipped in premium couverture chocolate; and regular equally delicious chocolate ganache macarons.

Table candy

Those who love to host, love to do it in style which make diffusers, glasses, table linen and cheese boards popular hostess gifts. A beautiful candle with a lasting fragrance is always welcome. We love the Oudh Candle from Poetry.





Also on our list is the King Protea serving tray, R260 from Hellopretty.co.za

Designed, printed and handmade, with a durable melamine surface, in South Africa.





Quality never goes out of style, Mungo’s Kamma 100% Linen Serviette is designed woven & made in South Africa, R175 each.



Basket of goodies

If you want to really impress consider a basket of your hosts favourite things. Best to know precisely what he or she likes to curate this gift. It can be a anything from a selection of preserves to items for a hobby such as gardening. Best to rely on brands or flavours that are among their favourites. The giftlady.co.za has numerous baskets to choose from. We like the Garden of Eden. The quaint wooden trug includes Brie Harrison garden gloves, gardener's twine, small garden tools, Italian Herbs Slab of Seed and a soft, white hand towel and gardener's soap for cleaning up comfortably after her beautiful creation.

R1920



