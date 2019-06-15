Entertaining the entire family and catering to different tastes can be difficult. Unless you opt for a buffet.

Family gathering can get complicated fast.

In Durban most of us have rather large get-togethers because our "immediate" family also consists of numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. While it is wonderful to have a big circle, catering to everyone's tastes can be a task.

One way around it - is a buffet.

Before you turn up your nose at the idea - if you can find a really great venue, (often these are the ones that's don't have too much on their menu but do what they do well) with a great vibe, you can have a relaxed care-free family gathering.

If that's what you're looking for this Father's Day, here are our suggestions:

The Elangeni and Maharani on Durban's beachfront.

The Lingela Restaurant at Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani has a special buffet lunch on Sunday from 12.30 noon (R495 a person and R195 a child under 12) and a scrumptious buffet dinner from 6.30pm (R395 a person and R195 a child under 12).

Jeera at Suncoast Casino.

Jeera Restaurant at Suncoast Towers is offering a decadent buffet lunch. R450 a person and half price a child under 12.



The Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga.

In Umhlanga at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, The Sugar Club restaurant is offering a delectable buffet lunch. R495 a person and R250 a child under 12.

Still in Umhlanga, Mnandi Restaurant at Garden Court Umhlanga, is offering a lovely buffet lunch. R280 a person and R140 a child under 12.