Tasmin Pepper. Pictures: Supplied

After managing to storm through her competitors to finish in eighth position in the first race of the all-female W Series - Tasmin Pepper is feeling on top of the world. You’ve been chosen as the only female representative from Africa to take part in the W Series. How does that feel?

I’m extremely excited for this amazing opportunity I have been given. The competition is tough, it’s going to be an extremely competitive championship and I’m looking forward to it. This type of opportunity comes around once in a lifetime and I’m ready for the adventure!

You come from a racing family, do you think this influenced your choice to take on the F1 world?

It definitely influenced everything when it comes to racing. Racing has been a part of me ever since I was born. I’ve learnt so much from my dad growing up and racing, and it’s definitely the biggest influence. I’m working towards racing F1 hopefully in the future.

If it weren’t for this huge opportunity I’ve been given by making it into the W Series, that dream of making it as an F1 driver would no longer exist. But because of this amazing opportunity, it’s certainly is in sight.

Being a motorsport driver is gruelling work, what exactly does it take to do it?

Determination, hard work, sacrifice, belief in your own abilities. It’s long hours away from family and friends, it’s hard work in the gym to keep strong and fit, and most importantly it’s having the right mindset to keep going on those tough race weekends, as well as and to keep humble on those really great race weekends.

Pepper racing the W Series

Being a female, did you find it difficult being in a male-dominated sport?

It’s a question I get asked all the time. I didn’t find it difficult as I considered myself one of them. I competed against men my entire life, won races against men my entire life. Sure it wasn’t always easy, as I was often bullied on track, but I quickly gained the respect of the guys I raced against as I fought back even harder.

Nothing comes easy; you either choose to work hard for it, or give up. I chose to work hard.

Pepper at the AutoTrader SA Car Of The Year Awards.

Who inspires you to be the best version of yourself?

My father is my inspiration. He’s taught me everything I know, not just on the track but in life too. He’s taught me to always chase my dreams and goals.

He’s been successful in everything he’s done, he never gives up, has that fighting and loving spirit, and that’s something I will always aspire to.

After the W Series, what’s next for Tasmin Pepper?

I don’t know yet – W Series is my main focus at the moment. I still have a lot of work to do and want to be as successful in this championship as I can be. And who knows what doors it may open in the future? I’m excited to find out.