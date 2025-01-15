Why critical thinking is a vital skill for children to succeed

Critical thinking is the ability to analyze and evaluate information and arguments in a clear, rational, and objective manner. It empowers us to question why someone is saying something and what their motive could be and ask whether there is another explanation.

Teaching children to think critically equips them to navigate the world thoughtfully and make informed decisions. Encouraging children to become curious, critical thinkers, who are unafraid to question can be immensely rewarding. Heidi Matisonn, a senior lecturer in Bioethics at the University of Cape Town, provides useful advice on nurturing critical thinking skills at home

How parents can teach critical thinking Ask open-ended questions Encourage children to ask and answer questions that cannot be addressed with a simple "yes" or "no." For example, instead of asking, "Did you like the book?" try, "What did you think about the characters' decisions?" Promote decision-making and problem-solving

Let children take the lead in solving age-appropriate problems, whether it’s planning a family outing or deciding how to split their pocket money. Explain rules and decisions Discuss the reasoning behind rules you set, helping children understand the “why” rather than just the “what.”

Encourage perspective-taking Teach children to consider viewpoints other than their own. This might involve discussing the feelings and motivations of others in real-life situations or stories. Demonstrate critical thinking

Think aloud when solving problems or making decisions, showing your child how to weigh options and consider consequences. Matisonn highlights that critical thinking is as much about reflecting on our own beliefs as it is about questioning others. By scrutinizing personal views and evaluating whether our reasons are “good” reasons, we foster intellectual humility and openness.

Critical thinkers recognize that everyone has an agenda, so it’s important to assess information critically rather than accepting it at face value. This applies not only to external sources but also to our interactions with children, whose perspectives should be valued and explored. Whether at home or in school, the key is to create an environment where questioning, reasoning, and exploring ideas are encouraged. By making critical thinking an integral part of daily interactions, we help children develop a habit of engaging with the world thoughtfully and critically.