Cricket legend Kagiso Rabada and his father, Mpho dressed in must-have pieces from Trenery’s Autumn/ Winter collection. Supplied picture. For this Father’s Day, Trenery has partnered with cricket legend Kagiso Rabada and his father, Mpho, to celebrate the unique bond between father-and-son. In the campaign they are dressed in must-have pieces from Trenery’s Autumn/ Winter collection. Dressed in must-have pieces from Trenery’s Autumn/Winter collection, Kagiso (affectionately knownas ‘KG’ among fans), was evidently amused at how naturally his dad took to being in front of the camera. Kagiso meanwhile is used to the spotlight, making his international cricket debut at age 19. Four years into his career, he topped the international player rankings as the Number One fast bowler in the world,and currently holds a position in the Top Three.



When asked about his son’s record-breaking achievements, Mpho says he is humbled and in awe of Kagiso’s drive to succeed. “He taught me that it is possible to reach heights that even your parents have never thought you could. “Watching his hard work and career has been my biggest pride,” he says.





When asked what his father means to him, Kagiso said his dad played an enormous role in his life and career. “Having a solid father figure is really important. Growing up, he was always there for me,” Kagiso says.

“The most important thing my dad has taught me was to stand up for what I believe in. If you look at all the top athletes, they have a belief and they really, really believe that they can do whatever they set their mind to.” he adds.