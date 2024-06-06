Bringing the Sizzle to the Griddle at the Mzansi Food & Drink Show – fire up the braai – it’s competition time!

By Oceans Marasha This three-day extravaganza will amalgamate two previously standalone events: the beloved Fire & Feast Meat Festival and the successful Coffee & Chocolate Expo. Additionally, it introduces three new segments - the Fine Food & Wine Show, the Bar & Good Spirits Showcase, and the Mzansi Food Market.

A significant aspect of the Mzansi Food & Drink Show will be its thrilling competitions, designed to test contestants' culinary knowledge and skills. Two of these competitions will revolve around South Africa's favourite pastime - braaing. The first competition, dubbed "King of the Braai," aims to identify South Africa's ultimate braaier. Twenty contestants, selected from a pool of entrants who have submitted their entries via social media platforms, will showcase their BBQ skills to impress the judges. Entrants were required to submit planned menus, including a chicken starter, a beef or lamb main course, and a braai broodjie, to be prepared within a two-hour time-frame.

Contestants will bring their ingredients to create their feasts, with sponsors providing seasoning, sauces, and equipment. The MC for the competition will be the well-known radio personality and TV presenter Rika Niewoudt. The second competition, the "Fire & Feast Meat Smoke-Off," is a collaboration between the show's organisers and BraaiBoy (aka Gareth Daniell), an expert in the art of grilling. This competition, focusing on American-style BBQ, will feature six teams competing across four meat categories - chicken, pork ribs, pork shoulder, and brisket. Teams will be provided with identical cuts of meat and required to present their creations to the judges within strict time constraints.

BraaiBoy explains that the competition will follow the KCBS judging criteria, with judges evaluating appearance, tenderness, and taste. While spectators won't be able to taste the competition entries, they'll have opportunities to interact with the contestants and learn about BBQ techniques. Gareth Daniell aka Braaiboy. Picture: Supplied The show promises an engaging and educational experience for attendees, with live demos, tasting sessions, and spice and sauce mixing activities planned for June 17. Prizes include cash rewards, product hampers, and points towards SAFSMA league standings. The Mzansi Food & Drink Show, organised by RX Africa, the company behind renowned events such as Decorex JHB and Comic Con Africa, offers a unique opportunity for food and drink enthusiasts to indulge in a diverse array of culinary delights.

Tickets for the show are available for booking via Howler.co.za. For more information about BraaiBoy, visit braaiboy.co.za. For more information on the show, visit: https://www.mzansifoodanddrink.com/

The Mzansi Food & Drink Show Kyalami International Convention Centre Saturday, June15, from 9am to 6pm

Sunday, June 16 (Father’s Day) from 9am to 6pm Monday, June 17 (Youth Day) from 9am to 5pm With its diverse offerings and exciting competitions, the Mzansi Food & Drink Show is set to be an unmissable event for foodies and socialites alike.