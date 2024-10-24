Cocaine hidden in pizza: The bizarre case of Düsseldorf's Pizza No. 40

In a twist that seems like it was ripped straight from the pages of a crime thriller, than real life, police in Düsseldorf, Germany, recently uncovered a scandal that left many pizza lovers stunned. It turns out, one of the city’s most beloved pies, affectionately dubbed Pizza No. 40, came with an unexpected topping: cocaine!

The investigation kicked off in March during a routine food inspection at a local pizzeria. Drug squad officers began observing the restaurant and they soon discovered why Pizza No. 40 was so popular. Authorities stumbled upon drugs cleverly hidden in the kitchen, sending them down a rabbit hole with undercover operations. For months, police watched as this pizza flew off the shelves but little did customers know that each delicious slice was served with a sprinkle of something illicit.

Pizza No. 40 was apparently one of the best-selling pizzas. Picture: Ana Madeleine Uribe/pexels According to reports from Fox News, Chief Inspector Michael Graf von Moltke was taken aback by the delivery method. The pizzeria owner, a 36-year-old Croatian, had no previous record of drug-related offences, making the whole affair even more shocking. The restaurant’s cheeky slogan, “We deliver everything home to you”, suddenly took on a darker twist.

According to reports from “The Plunge Daily” just last week, a raid involving around 150 officers from elite units turned the pizza shop upside down. Authorities searched 16 properties across nine cities, capturing three suspects and seizing a staggering 1.6 kilograms of cocaine, 400 grams of cannabis and a hefty stash of cash and luxury watches. At the centre of this criminal pie was a 22-year-old Russian-born mixed martial arts fighter, already known for his involvement in the drug scene.

In an eyebrow-raising move, the pizzeria owner reopened his shop just two days after his release from custody and he continued to sell his infamous pizza. This bold decision allowed investigators to dig deeper into his operations, leading to the capture of even more suspects. Police described the drug ring as “violent and unscrupulous”, with reports of hostage situations adding a chilling layer to the story.