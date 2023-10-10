Cooking for beginners - tips on how to master the basics in the kitchen

So often you hear people say: “I can’t cook.” However, it’s really not that hard if you can follow simple instructions. Most people learn how to cook by watching others doing it.

I learnt everything I know about cooking from spending time in the kitchen with my mother. However, this is not the case for many people, hence their lack of knowledge on how to cook. From something as simple as frying an egg to creating a gourmet feast, one has to begin somewhere.

Once you get into the swing of things, you will soon realise that it can be an enjoyable and most certainly rewarding experience. With the following tips and techniques, even the most inexperienced cook will soon be able to create a yummy meal. Start with simple recipes

When you’re just starting out, it's best to begin with simple recipes. Opt for meals that require a limited number of ingredients and basic cooking techniques. This will help build your confidence in the kitchen as well as master the fundamentals of cooking. Invest in the right tools

Having the right tools and equipment can make a big difference in your cooking experience. Invest in a few key items like a sharp chef’s knife, cutting board, measuring cups, and pots and pans. These essentials will make your cooking process much more efficient.

Invest in a few key items like a sharp chef's knife. Picture: Pexels Los Muertos Crew

This includes everything from washing and chopping vegetables to measuring out herbs and spices and preheating your oven. By having everything ready to go, you'll avoid unnecessary stress during the cooking process. The last thing you need to be doing is running around looking for something while you already have a pot of food going.

Prepare all your ingredients ahead of time. Picture: Pexels Rfstudio

As you become more comfortable, you can experiment with more advanced techniques like braising or grilling. Taste as you go One of the most important skills any cook can develop is the ability to taste their food as they cook.

This allows you to adjust seasonings, add additional flavours, or correct any mistakes along the way. Don't be afraid to trust your taste buds and make adjustments as needed. Don’t give up Mistakes happen to even the most experienced cooks, so don't be discouraged if something doesn't turn out as planned.