Dineo Ranaka is in her element with her newest venture as The Untrained Chef

Ever since hanging up her radio microphone, media personality Dineo Ranaka has been taking things easy, prioritising her mental health and pouring into her latest business venture, The Untrained Chef. Ranaka has collaborated with Barney Jiri, also known as The Purple Chef, on a brand-new eatery called The Untrained Chef.

The idea had been brewing since 2017 and, after seven years, they are officially cooking and in business. Ranaka and Jiri recently catered a Father’s Day event at Zebra Square Gallery located in Hyde Park. Jiri was at the forefront of the preparation of the gourmet hotdogs while Ranaka was behind the scenes ensuring that everything that needed to be done, was done, in terms of cooking the steaks and sausages. The event started at 11 and while guests waited they drank flu shots which were perfect for the chilly winter. However, there are only so many flu shots one can have while waiting for a gourmet hotdog.

Jiri is a perfectionist, so the hotdogs had to be presentable and made correctly and while there was a small crowd at the event, hungry people did start to line up, but the delectable sauces made one understand that perfection takes time. Since stepping away from the spotlight, Ranaka has poured into The Untrained Chef which she calls her "retirement plan". Being in the kitchen has become a safe space for Ranaka and something that she is pouring her heart into.