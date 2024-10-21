Discover the top high tea spots in South Africa

Afternoon tea is a tradition dating back to 19th-century England. It was introduced by Anna, the Duchess of Bedford, as a way to bridge the gap between lunch and dinner. These are a few of the places where South Africans can experience a traditional high tea experience:

Cape Town Palm Terrace at the Palm House Boutique Hotel & Spa Located in Cape Town’s southern suburbs, the Palm Terrace offers a traditional high tea in a tranquil garden setting under the shade of palm trees. Palm House offers guests a beautifully arranged three-tiered étagère, featuring an array of pastries, finger sandwiches, and freshly baked scones served with clotted cream and preserves. High tea includes complimentary speciality coffees, teas, fresh juices, or a glass of sparkling wine. Afternoon tea is available daily from 2pm to 5pm.

Cape Grace Hotel With views of the V&A Waterfront and Table Mountain, high tea at the Cape Grace is a sensory delight. The pastry team presents an array of sweet and savoury treats, including scones with lemon curd and mascarpone, petit fours, pistachio madeleines, and cucumber sandwiches with cream cheese and basil. The experience is offered Thursday to Sunday, with sittings at 2.30pm, 3pm, and 3.30pm. Durban The Palm Court at The Oyster Box Hotel

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at The Palm Court, where the soft piano music and comfortable armchairs create a serene setting. The colonial-style venue provides the perfect backdrop for a sumptuous buffet, offering an array of pastries, including buttermilk apple crumble, finger sandwiches, Turkish delight, and an assortment of savoury items. Bea Tollman’s popular chicken mayonnaise sandwich, coated with flaked almonds, is a highlight. Afternoon tea is served daily from 2.30pm to 5pm. The Sugar Club Every Saturday, The Sugar Club hosts an afternoon high tea from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, featuring a three-tiered tray of six savoury and six sweet treats that are replenished as needed. Each month brings a new themed menu to enjoy, with indulgent options like smoked salmon choux puffs and hazelnut chocolate cake pops. The setting adds to the five-star experience, making it a treat for the senses.

Country Bake Set in a heritage building on Musgrave Road, this halaal bakery retains an old-world charm with its original fixtures. High tea is hosted every second Saturday from 2.30pm to 4pm, offering a delightful selection of pastries, desserts, cakes, and savoury snacks. Guests can enjoy bottomless tea, coffee, and mocktails, with a vegetarian menu also available. Johannesburg 54 on Bath

For those seeking a touch of luxury, 54 on Bath offers a high tea experience in the heart of Johannesburg. With a lavish buffet featuring some of the city’s best pâtisserie, guests can indulge while enjoying a complimentary glass of bubbly on the terrace. The elegant setting is enhanced by live entertainment, making for a refined afternoon of treats. Da Vinci Lounge Nestled in Sandton Central, the Da Vinci Lounge provides a relaxed high tea in a private courtyard setting. Held on the first Saturday of each month, guests start with a homemade lemonade before sampling the buffet, which includes smoked salmon, sandwiches, filled croissants, and hot savouries like cheese rissoles and chicken pinchos. Sweet options range from scones to Nuttikrust truffles and a variety of cakes.