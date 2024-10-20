From homeless to Hollywood - the incredible journey of celebrity chef Jameson Stocks

One of the UK's most celebrated culinary talents, Chef Jameson Stocks, is coming to South Africa for an exclusive series of cooking demonstrations and a personal exploration of South African cuisine.

Stocks was born in Leeds in 1983, and has gained international acclaim for creating some of the most outstanding culinary experiences in the United Kingdom. Jameson Stocks career has been nothing short of remarkable. By the age of 24 he became the youngest recipient of The National Restaurant of the Year award, placing him in the company of culinary greats like Gordon Ramsay and Michel Roux.

The rights to his life story have been bought by Brad Pitt, with future plans of a movie that will share his incredible journey and resilience to turn adversity into triumph. Jameson Stocks’ incredible culinary achievements is a testament to his inspirational life journey. Having left home at the age of 13 due to an abusive homelife, Stocks lived on the streets of London until he was 16 years old, seeking refuge in shopfronts. Stocks tells us that his father left when he was around eight years old and his mother remarried to an abusive man who directed his frustrations toward him, which ultimately forced him to leave home.

At the age of 15 his life changed. “Before I turned 16, I managed to land a job at a Marco Pierre White restaurant. The kitchen was bustling with several now-acclaimed chefs. ,A chef named Brendon Collins played a pivotal role in helping me escape the streets, allowing me to focus on my career. “After about a year, I moved to Marco Pierre White's 3-star Michelin restaurant, The Oak Room, where I was able to work with the remarkable team at Quo Vadis, including South Africa’s best chef Peter Tempelhoff, who provided me with invaluable lessons.”

This was followed by a decade of working in 2 and 3 Michelin Star restaurants across London and Europe. Since then his work has been showcased on global television programs, including MasterChef and Cake Boss on TLC, along with appearances on CNN, ITV, NBC, and Channel 4 in the UK. As an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, he has used his influence to support young people in building better futures.

Cooking for celebrities Over the years, he has cooked for some of the world’s top celebrities at private events and in their homes, including Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, and Lady Gaga, among others. Then, at the height of his career, the 24-year old found himself hounded by the British press, which nearly destroyed both his professional career and personal life. “After my return from France, where I had the opportunity to work alongside a renowned a renowned 3-star Michelin chef, I returned to the UK and quickly earned the title of National Restaurant of the Year, garnering exceptional reviews from food critics.

I was determined to establish roots by opening a restaurant and was in the process of building a home, having found a place where I felt secure for the first time in my life. Malicious press coverage nearly destroyed his career “Despite the accolades and being hailed as a prodigious talent in the British media, I found myself in the crosshairs of a particular journalist who seemed to be on a vendetta against me. This relentless scrutiny not only led to significant embarrassment but also triggered a personal breakdown, forcing me to resign from my position”. Two years later, Stocks was informed that his phone had been hacked by the British press, which would later become part of the Leveson Inquiry. Numerous celebrities in the UK have faced similar circumstances regarding phone hacking.

“During the period from 2008 to 2012, I became nearly unemployable due to the malicious harassment and misinformation propagated by one newspaper group. “My relationship with the media remains complex. Fortunately, the legal landscape has shifted in Britain, restricting rogue journalists from disseminating lies.” As a result of the negative media coverage Stocks moved away from the UK and took a break from the public.

Mental health advocate After his experiences with the media Stocks has become an advocate for mental health awareness and now uses his celebrity status to help create public awareness. “When I began my culinary journey, mental health wasn't something people acknowledged, you simply got on with the job. Hard work was the norm, and pushing through pain. The adrenaline rush would often lead to 16 or 17-hour shifts, leaving me exhausted yet unable to sleep”. Stocks explains; “It was only during my breakdown, triggered by online abuse from strangers posting anonymously on forums, that I realized the depth of the struggle. The vitriol can be overwhelming, and it was difficult to ignore, and took an emotional toll on me.

Today, mental health is no longer stigmatized; there is an abundance of support and guidance available. Honestly, I don't know if I'll ever find peace given the traumatic experiences I’ve faced and the actions of others; however, I am dedicated to working with various mental health charities because I believe it’s crucial”.. He encourages people to embrace their support network and to take charge of their well-being. Balancing career and family as a single father and challenging austism Now a dedicated single father to two young sons, Stocks has learnt to juggle the stressful word of cheffing with being a full-time dad.

Stocks world was rocked again when at the age of three, his eldest son, Jaxon was diagnosed with autism and was told that he would not be able to speak until the age of twelve. For most parents this diagnosis is devastating. Stocks, however, stood firm in his belief that his son would overcome this challenge and advocated for him to attend a mainstream school. His belief in his son has proved to be correct; “To this day, Jaxon remains in mainstream school and has never struggled. In fact, he has thrived; he actively participates in team sports and is popular among his classmates. Every single day, he teaches me something new, and his unique way of thinking is something I truly cherish. I have raised him with the same approach as my other son, who is not autistic, and I must say that he has provided incredible support for both Jaxon and me. Jaxon lives a life much like everyone else, with the exception that his way of thinking is a bit more extraordinary”.

On being a single dad Stocks says; “Being a single father is the most fulfilling role I've ever embraced, particularly coming from a broken home with limited parental support. It has become my mission in life to be an exemplary role model for my two sons. As my boys grow, I feel like I've reclaimed a part of my own life. I’ve developed a career that allows me to accommodate their schedules, and in turn, they are beginning to adjust to mine. My work in television and restaurant consulting, along with my travels, has helped create a harmonious balance between my professional and family life”. The launch of his cookbook After returning to the UK in 2022, Jameson began working on a new cookbook and his autobiography, which will share his inspiring journey and highlight the life lessons he’s learned along the way.

Stocks explainss; “Originally, I aimed to showcase everything in a complex manner, filled with elaborate recipes and stories of sourcing ingredients. However, I eventually realized that I didn’t want to create a book solely for my own ego. My goal shifted towards crafting a cookbook that anyone can purchase and utilize easily, focusing on simplicity with seasonal ingredients. I wanted to include recipes perfect for dinner parties that let you impress your guests without spending seven hours in the kitchen”. Travel for inspiration An ardent traveller Stocks enjoys travelling the world for inspiration and is looking forward to discovering South African cuisine.

“My travels serve as a tremendous source of inspiration. I often discover unique flavours I've never encountered before and I will do the same in South Africa. My approach emphasizes appreciation for food, simplicity, and the joy that comes from cooking and sharing meals with others”. Looking to the future, Stocks tells us that he has residences in both the UK and New York and is excited to explore more television opportunities in South Africa and the United States. “As a free spirit, I believe I can flourish anywhere, especially with my two boys by my side. My success also hinges on finding the right opportunities to open restaurants and collaborate with others”.