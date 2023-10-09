International Pizza and Beer Day: A look at some of the most unusual pizza toppings from around the globe

One of the best food pairings has got to be a slice of cheesy pizza with an ice-cold glass of beer. Today is International Beer and Pizza Day, the perfect day to enjoy your favourite combo.

If you’re participating in Sober October, no need to miss out on the day - simply swap your usual beer for a non-alcoholic one instead. Pizza is enjoyed all around the world, but not everyone sticks to the basics like a pepperoni or the classic ham and mushroom pizzas. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting toppings you’ll find on pizzas in different countries around the world.

Sweden - Banana curry Sweden's love for unconventional combinations is evident in their rather interesting banana curry pizza. This peculiar topping involves spreading a layer of mild curry sauce over the pizza base and adding slices of ripe banana on top.

The sweetness of the banana adds a twist to the traditional savoury flavours, resulting in a unique, sweet and spicy combination.

Australia - Kangaroo meat Aussies are known for their love of kangaroo meat, therefore it’s no surprise that they would incorporate it into their pizzas. The lean and flavourful kangaroo meat offers a distinctive taste. Brazil - Green peas

Can’t get your kids to eat vegetables? The Brazilians have found an excellent way for their little ones to enjoy their peas. The thin-crust pizzas in Brazil are invariably topped with green peas and may also be sprinkled with carrots and raisins as well.

South Korea - Sweet potato The South Koreans bring a twist to traditional pizza by adding sweet potato as a topping.

The sweet and earthy flavour of roasted sweet potato provides a delicious contrast when paired with savoury ingredients such as cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Japan - Squid ink and mayo Japan is known for pushing culinary boundaries, and its pizza scene is no exception. One unique topping that may surprise you is squid ink and mayo.