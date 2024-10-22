Irresistible cuisine at Tryn: Even non-dessert lovers will crumble

Never underestimate the power of a date night. A need to reconnect with your partner and if you add exceptional food, and the cosiest atmosphere there is no doubt you are in for a treat, at Tryn Restaurant, that is. Nestled in the scenic Steenberg Wine Estate in Tokai, Tryn offers a sophisticated yet relaxed dining experience.

As you step into the restaurant, the contemporary décor with a dash of historic charm greets you, creating a welcoming atmosphere that feels elegant but not overbearing. Sometimes just the thought of going to an elegant restaurant can be daunting, especially if you have kids and all you have been used to for the past 10 years is chicken nuggets and burgers and someone singing Happy Birthday in the background every 5 minutes. The restaurant boasts a refined interior with modern furnishings, complemented by warm lighting and tasteful design. The large windows allow natural light to flood in, offering a glimpse of the vineyard and gardens.

The food at Tryn is undeniably the star of the show. The menu, which focuses on modern and seasonal cuisine, is expertly curated to showcase the best of local produce. The starters are inventive, with dishes like fresh oysters or the delicate ceviche being standout options. The mains are a harmonious blend of flavour and technique, whether you're opting for the perfectly cooked steak or the more delicate seafood dishes like the grilled kingklip.

The vegetarian options are equally impressive, with the roasted vegetable gnocchi being a favourite for non-meat eaters. The best thing about a great restaurant is the service and Tryn has great service in spades. The staff are so knowledgeable about the dishes and the wine … let's not forget about the wine. Being part of the Steenberg Estate, the wine list at Tryn is, unsurprisingly, superb. They offer an extensive selection of the estate’s wines, including crisp Sauvignon Blancs and full-bodied reds, ensuring there’s something for every palate.

Sweet tooth? Check! Dessert is never something I order, even if it comes as part of a three-course option but when our server insisted we would not be disappointed I folded like a deck of cards in a wind storm … You had me at chocolate. Tryn’s chocolate fondant is indulgent and the cheesecake is a lighter option for those looking for a sweet end to the meal.