Johannesburg’s Tempo Luxury Restaurant wins four prestigious awards at World Luxury Awards in Bali

Johannesburg’s Tempo Luxury Restaurant has been awarded four awards at the prestigious World Luxury Awards in Bali. Located within the Rivonia Crossing Shopping Centre on Witkoppen Road, Tempo Luxury received Africa's Best Fusion Cuisine, Most Luxurious Ambiance, and Best Global Luxury Entertainment Restaurant.

The World Luxury Awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hospitality industry. Tempo management shared how honoured they are to receive the recognition, which reflects the brand’s dedication and impact on the industry. “This award is a testament to our unified spirit and unwavering goal to provide the best for our patrons. It’s a humbling and exciting moment for our team, and we look forward to continuing to elevate the Tempo experience,” expressed Chef Tseolopele, Junior Sous Chef at Tempo Luxury Restaurant.

“At Tempo Luxury Restaurant, we strive to offer tailored culinary experiences that celebrate diverse cultures, complemented by high-energy entertainment. The World Luxury Awards have solidified our position in the hospitality industry, establishing Tempo as the premier destination for a comprehensive luxury experience.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tempo Luxury Restaurant (@tempo.luxury) Tempo has made significant strides in just a year, earning titles and winning the Luxe Restaurant Awards for Supper Club of the Year.

In September, Tempo unveiled its expansion of a new redesigned space, situated on the upper level of the restaurant, featuring a dynamic and stylish interior design - an ideal space for private functions and high-profile events. Tempo went on to celebrate its first anniversary with a big celebration in partnership with leading urban radio station Metro FM. “Metro FM is one of the most prominent brands in South Africa, and we recognise that many of our patrons are also listeners. Aligning with a brand that resonates with its audience enhances our positioning, making Tempo Luxury Restaurant and Metro FM a perfect match to elevate our visibility,” said Tseolopele.

Tempo since its inception has become well known for its excellent food, cocktails, hubbly, and vibrant atmosphere - with themed nights offering something for everyone. In September, Gauteng’s swanky restaurants were in the spotlight as a blitz inspection bounced on several establishments to check if they complied with South African labour regulations. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tempo Luxury Restaurant (@tempo.luxury) The blitz inspection comes after a video by a disgruntled Babel former employee expressing her dissatisfaction over her employer’s treatment and alleging that the restaurant is violating the Labour Relations Act. Tseolopele explained that Tempo Luxury Restaurant prioritises fair employment practices and strictly adheres to all relevant labour laws and industry standards. “We have implemented several measures to ensure compliance with South African labour regulations, including Equal Opportunity Employment, Compliance with Employment Equity, Fair Contracts and Wage Structures, Employee Grievance Procedures Training and Development.”