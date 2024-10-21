Join the ‘Sip and Paint’ trend to unleash the artist in you

The "Sip and Paint" trend is catching on across South Africa, offering a relaxed way for people to get creative while enjoying time out socialising. These events are usually held in cafés, art studios, or outdoor venues, where the budding artists can unwind with a glass of wine in one hand and a paintbrush in the other.

The concept is simple: gather with friends or strangers, follow some basic painting instructions, and let the creative juices flow. The appeal lies in the laid-back atmosphere that encourages everyone to give painting a go, regardless of skill level. There’s no pressure to create a masterpiece, as the focus is more on the process than the final product. It’s an opportunity for people to connect, share a laugh, and try something new. With guidance from an artist, participants are led step-by-step through the painting process, while still having the freedom to add their own personal touches.

The relaxed environment, combined with a glass of wine, helps to break down barriers and eases any anxiety about painting. As people chat, share tips, or compare their canvases, the atmosphere naturally becomes one of laughter and fun. As the trend grows, so is the popularity and Sigourney Bruintjies, marketing manager at the Radisson Blu in Gqeberha, inspired by the hotel’s oceanside setting, has come up with “Cruz and Paint” to align with the upcoming South African cruise season.