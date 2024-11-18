LOOK: Cape Town’s Bardelli’s named South Africa’s favourite pizza eatery for 2024

In a remarkable comeback story, Bardelli’s restaurant in Cape Town has captured the title of South Africa’s favourite pizza restaurant in the 2024 Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge. This victory is especially touching for the Kenilworth-based establishment, which faced a tumultuous year after a devastating fire forced it to close for nine months.

The community favourite has not only managed to rebuild its name but has now also rebuilt its reputation, clinching the top spot after being forced out of the competition last year. After being placed fourth in 2021 and third in 2022, Bardelli’s has risen to the pinnacle of the pizza world, outperforming last year's champion, Ferdinando’s Pizza in Observatory, which took second place, while the bustling Oukraal Restaurant from Potchefstroom rounded out the top three. The winning Bardelli’s team (back row) CaydonHawkins, Wendy Minto, Jo-Ann Jim, AntoinetteLassen, Grant Hawkins and Kennedy Mnthali, (centre) Jubilee Nzakimpa, Valentine Thulo, HappyMashiyi, Patricia Tshazi, Christina Ngcambu andIsaak Funani and Philda Vollenhoven (seated). Grant Hawkins, the owner of the restaurant for the past 17 years, reflected on his culinary journey and the restaurant's evolution.

The establishment has its roots entwined in the southern suburbs since 1992, starting as a small neighbourhood eatery. Hawkins, whose love for quality Italian cuisine prompted the creation of the restaurant, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. “After the tough time last year, we entered the competition firmly believing that this was our year and we were determined to win; we are thrilled to have done so,” he shared. Among his cherished memories is when he served the late author Wilbur Smith. “He ordered a steak from our menu and when it was served, he took out his own steak knife … he later said that he had dined at many steak restaurants and our fillet steak was one of the best he had ever eaten!

“That is a memory I have always cherished,” Hawkins recalled. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bardelli's (@bardellis) The restaurant’s success is attributed to its commitment to quality and consistency. “We believe our strength lies in our attention to detail and the generous use of top-quality ingredients,” explained Hawkins.

The hallmark of the restaurant is a Roman-style pizza featuring a thin and crispy base, expertly crafted from a lighter yeast-based dough that allows customers to thoroughly enjoy their meals without feeling overly stuffed. With an expansive menu boasting over 30 unique topping combinations, diners can indulge in everything from the traditional margherita to the popular South African blend of bacon, feta and avocado. Signature dishes like the Figaro (bacon, blue cheese and fig preserve) and the Club Italiano (chicken mayonnaise, bacon and peppadews) continue to entice visitors to return for more.

With an expansive menu boasting over 30 unique topping combinations, diners can indulge in everything. Picture: Supplied The restaurant's triumph came with several rewards, including a winner’s pizza paddle, complimentary Porcupine Ridge wine for the year, and R40,000 worth of marketing materials. Additional bonuses included R1,800 in vouchers for staff and cases of wine to honour their top-selling server, solidifying the pride and joy of the entire team. Lynton Kaiser, sales and marketing manager for Porcupine Ridge Wines, praised Hawkins and his team for their resilience: “It’s a real testament to both Bardelli’s fabulous pizzas and its loyal patrons who have voted them the country’s favourite pizzeria.”