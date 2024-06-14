Meet Muse Restaurant’s Allan & Simoné Bezuidenhout: An enduring love for food and each other

By Oceans Marasha In the heart of Gqeberha, back in 2011, two young culinary enthusiasts embarked on a journey that would not only shape their lives but also redefine the local dining scene. Allan Bezuidenhout and Simoné Vosloo, both students at Capsicum Culinary Studio's Nelson Mandela Bay campus, found themselves drawn together not just by their shared passion for food, but by a budding romance that would eventually blossom into something extraordinary.

Muse Restaurant. – Picture: Supplied Their story begins with chance, as Allan and Simoné, independently enrolled at Capsicum, serendipitously found themselves in the same practical class. While their mutual attraction was almost instant, it took Allan a few months to summon the courage to ask Simoné out on a date. Fast forward to their graduation in 2012, where Allan's romantic gesture during a surfing excursion, a proposal presented with an engagement ring pulled from his wetsuit, marked the beginning of their journey as partners in both life and business. A year later, the couple exchanged vows, cementing their commitment to each other and their shared love for the culinary arts. Muse Bowl from Muse. – Picture: Supplied In 2014, armed with experience gained from their corporate ventures and fuelled by their passion for gastronomy, Allan and Simoné realised their dream of opening their own restaurant. Muse was born, its name a tribute to the restaurant where they shared their first date, Amaze. For the Bezuidenhouts, Muse symbolises not just a place to dine, but a sanctuary of inspiration where culinary artistry meets heartfelt hospitality.

Over the years, Muse has evolved, reflecting Allan and Simoné's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. In a recent interview, Allan shared their vision for the future, one that included a larger restaurant with an open kitchen, a dream now realized with Muse's relocation to Main Road, Walmer, boasting an expanded seating capacity and a redesigned kitchen for seamless operations. As Muse approaches its milestone 10-year anniversary, Allan attributes its enduring success to continuous evolution and a steadfast dedication to providing guests with unforgettable dining experiences. With a menu that changes every six months, Muse places emphasis on sustainability and locally sourced produce, ensuring each dish tells a story of quality and craftsmanship. Marrowbone from Muse. – Picture: Supplied From starters like Beef Croquette with smoked paprika sauce to mains like Smoked Pork Belly and Confit Duck Leg, Muse delights patrons with a diverse array of flavours and textures. For dessert, treats like Deep Fried Cranberry and Almond Nougat and Dark Chocolate Torte leave diners with a sweet and lingering memory.

Beyond its culinary offerings, Muse entices guests with a tantalising selection of cocktails, showcasing creativity and craftsmanship in every sip. With classics like mojitos and margaritas alongside signature concoctions like Muse Surfer and Smoked Honey Old Fashioned, there's something to suit every palate. Muse dish Despite the challenges posed by the Covid lockdown, Allan and Simoné remained resilient, adapting their business model to offer frozen meals and takeaways while honing their craft at home. As Simoné nears completion of her BSc degree in Dietetics, her expertise adds a new dimension to Muse’s offerings, emphasising health and wellness without compromising on taste. Looking ahead to 2029, Allan envisions a future where Muse continues to thrive under his leadership, while also exploring opportunities for consulting and recipe development. With a loyal team comprising primarily Capsicum graduates, Allan and Simoné remain committed to nurturing talent and giving back to their alma mater.