SA’s Culinary Excellence: Chefs Johannes Richter and Wandile Mabaso collaborate in Joburg

Two of South Africa’s most acclaimed chefs are set to create a culinary sensation in Johannesburg with a special two-day collaboration. Chef Johannes Richter, renowned for his innovative cuisine at The LivingRoom in Durban’s Summerhill Guest Estate, joins forces with Chef Wandile Mabaso of the esteemed Les Creatifs in Bryanston for an exclusive dining experience.

Les Creatifs – Madagascan vanilla sable, Kenyan coffee mocha with poached figs in sweet balsamic. Picture: Supplied

Scheduled for July 19 and 20 at Les Creatifs, this collaboration celebrates the chefs’ shared passion for endemic ingredients, age-old African cooking techniques, and South African cultural heritage. Guests can anticipate a unique fusion of Mabaso’s celebrated African fine dining style and Richter’s hyper local, sustainability-focused approach.

The LivingRoom 2024 – Guava, acacia honey and sunrose. Picture: JoNo Nienaber

The collaborative menu, spanning seven courses, promises to showcase the culinary prowess of both chefs. Each will present three signature dishes, highlighting their distinct culinary philosophies. Additionally, they will collaborate on a nose-to-tail lamb main course, underscoring their commitment to creativity and sustainability. Johanna Richter, sommelier from The LivingRoom, will curate wine pairings to complement the flavours of each dish.

Chef Wandile Mabaso expresses his enthusiasm, stating, “We’re super excited to be hosting Chef Johannes in our kitchen. There’s a commonality to our cooking, especially in creativity, humility, and respect for nature and cultural heritage.”