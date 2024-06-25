SA’s Culinary Excellence: Chefs Johannes Richter and Wandile Mabaso collaborate in Joburg

By Oceans Marasha
Two of South Africa’s most acclaimed chefs are set to create a culinary sensation in Johannesburg with a special two-day collaboration. Chef Johannes Richter, renowned for his innovative cuisine at The LivingRoom in Durban’s Summerhill Guest Estate, joins forces with Chef Wandile Mabaso of the esteemed Les Creatifs in Bryanston for an exclusive dining experience.
Scheduled for July 19 and 20 at Les Creatifs, this collaboration celebrates the chefs’ shared passion for endemic ingredients, age-old African cooking techniques, and South African cultural heritage. Guests can anticipate a unique fusion of Mabaso’s celebrated African fine dining style and Richter’s hyper local, sustainability-focused approach.
The collaborative menu, spanning seven courses, promises to showcase the culinary prowess of both chefs. Each will present three signature dishes, highlighting their distinct culinary philosophies. Additionally, they will collaborate on a nose-to-tail lamb main course, underscoring their commitment to creativity and sustainability. Johanna Richter, sommelier from The LivingRoom, will curate wine pairings to complement the flavours of each dish.
Chef Wandile Mabaso expresses his enthusiasm, stating, “We’re super excited to be hosting Chef Johannes in our kitchen. There’s a commonality to our cooking, especially in creativity, humility, and respect for nature and cultural heritage.”
For Chef Johannes Richter, this collaboration marks a debut in Johannesburg, offering guests a taste of Durban’s culinary excellence in the heart of the City of Gold.
The collaborative dinners will take place on Friday, July 19 (lunch and dinner) and Saturday, July 20 (dinner only). Priced at R2,500 per person for the seven-course menu with wine pairings, reservations can be made via Dineplan or by contacting Les Creatifs directly.
This culinary event promises not only an exceptional dining experience but also a celebration of South African culinary innovation and cultural heritage. Don’t miss the opportunity to indulge in this memorable collaboration between two visionary chefs shaping the future of South African gastronomy.
IOL