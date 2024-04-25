If you are ready to embark on a Spanish culinary journey, then La Parada Kloof Street should be on your list. It’s a vibrant and inviting destination where the essence of Spain comes to life in every dish and is perfectly located in the centre of the buzzing Cape Town culinary scene.

Nestled in the heart of Cape Town, La Parada Kloof Street exudes ambience with its relaxed, inviting atmosphere. Whether you're seeking a casual lunch spot for pleasure or business, an intimate dinner, or a lively place to unwind with an authentic cocktail, La Parada Kloof Street offers a dining experience that caters to all occasions. From chilling in the morning with a coffee and breakfast to vibing in the evening, as the day turns into night, the restaurant transforms into a hub of energy and entertainment.

Breakfast at La Parada, Kloof Street. Picture: Supplied The vibrant sounds of live music fill the air, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere whether you're seated indoors or on the charming outdoor terrace. And on alternative Wednesdays, diners can immerse themselves in Spanish culture by letting their hair down on the dance floor, showcasing their Salsa moves. Authentic Spanish flavours with locally sourced ingredients The menu is inspired by traditional Spanish recipes, infusing them with a South African twist, from authentic tapas and small plates to robust mains.

Tapas and small plates at La Parada, Kloof Street. Picture: Supplied “Our memories are filled with occasions where food has played a pivot role, and our five senses, especially taste and smell become heightened when we come across those foods, creating a nostalgic feeling,” explains Farah Barry, La Parada brand chef at La Parada Kloof Street. “These comfort foods, through our emotions, become go-to-treats for when we are having a bad day.” Strone Henry, the new product development chef at La Parada Kloof Street explains that comfort foods need not be indulgent or unhealthy.