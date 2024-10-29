Seychelles Chef Bradley Larue showcases authentic Creole cuisine in South Africa

Chef Bradley Larue, a celebrated culinary talent from the Seychelles, recently brought the unique flavours of Creole cuisine to South Africa in a whirlwind tour that captivated local food lovers. Known for his calm, focused approach to cooking, Larue has made a name for himself as an ambassador of Seychelles cuisine, using fresh, indigenous ingredients to create unforgettable dishes.

With an impressive background at top Seychelles resorts like the Four Seasons and Kempinski, and as an advisor to the Seychelles Ministry of Tourism, Larue has crafted menus for Air Seychelles and taught Creole cooking classes internationally, from Dubai to Bloomingdale. His expertise in combining traditional ingredients, spices, and techniques from his homeland was evident in every recipe he presented during his visit to South Africa. Chef Larue, representing Seychelles Tourism, hosted a workshop at Makers Landing in the V&A Waterfront, the filming location of South African MasterChef, sharing a taste of Seychelles with local food enthusiasts.

True to Creole cooking traditions, he showcased essential ingredients like fresh coconuts, lime, and vanilla pods, emphasising that in Seychelles, ingredients are sourced directly from nature, with coconuts cracked, grated, and pressed for fresh milk. The menu Larue prepared at Makers Landing featured smoked marlin with avocado and cassava galet and curried prawns with fresh coconut salad. For the main course, he served tuna boulettes (baked fish cakes) with Creole sauce accompanied by local achaar, and for dessert, a fresh coconut cake with a papaya-flavoured tourment d’amour tart.