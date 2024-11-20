Simply Asia crowned top vegan restaurant in South Africa as plant-based options soar

This November, celebrated as Vegan Month worldwide, South African restaurants offering vegan cuisine are in the spotlight. A significant highlight of the month was Simply Asia being crowned the top national restaurant for vegan options, as recognised by ProVeg South Africa.

The Thai-based restaurant chain outperformed several other popular quick-service restaurants (QSRs) in ProVeg’s annual Plant-Based Fast-Food Report 2024, which evaluates and ranks fast-food chains on their plant-based offerings. ProVeg South Africa, a food-awareness organisation, has been publishing this ranking for three years. In 2024, Simply Asia surpassed well-known chains such as Kauai, Panarottis, Nando's and Spur to take the top spot. The award ceremony, hosted on November 11th at Simply Asia’s Seapoint branch, brought together plant-based advocates, food influencers and media to celebrate this achievement.

The growth of plant-based options in South Africa In 2024, Simply Asia surpassed well-known chains such as Kauai, Panarottis, Nando's, and Spur to take the top spot. Picture: Supplied The 2024 report reflects the continued growth of plant-based options in South Africa’s fast-food sector, which has seen a 41% increase in turnover from takeaways and QSRs compared to 2019. This surge is part of a broader trend as consumers become more conscious about their health and the environmental impact of their food choices.

The report also highlights that the number of vegan main meal options in the top-performing QSRs has increased from 25 in 2022 to 31 in 2024. This growth is significant, particularly as some international reports claim a decline in veganism. Wikus Engelbrecht, the communications manager for ProVeg South Africa, addressed this during the award ceremony, stating, “The rumours of the demise of veganism are greatly exaggerated.”

Engelbrecht, who has been vegan for over 20 years, reflected on the challenges of finding plant-based food options in South Africa two decades ago. “In the distant history of around 20 years ago, there were almost no options whatsoever, especially in the restaurant setting. “Shifts in the marketplace are an evolution, not a revolution, and over time, things are looking positive and progressive for plant-based consumers, internationally and right here at home,” he said.

Secret to success The Aishian/Thai inspired franchise has adapted its authentic Thai cuisine to be inclusive of all dietary preferences.Picture: Supplied Simply Asia’s rise to the top of the rankings is attributed to its diverse plant-based menu, which seamlessly integrates vegan options into its core offerings. Rather than creating a separate menu for plant-based consumers, the franchise has adapted its authentic Thai cuisine to be inclusive of all dietary preferences.

Juliette Montague-Fryer, marketing manager for Simply Asia, explained the importance of this approach: “Thai cuisine is renowned for its diversity, adaptability, and vibrant flavours. “At Simply Asia, we are proud to offer dishes that can be tailored to individual tastes and dietary preferences while still honouring the authenticity of Thai cuisine and tradition. ” She continued: “Our plant-based options are crafted with the same dedication to quality, allowing our customers to experience the bold, balanced, and fresh taste of Thai food that you can experience throughout Thailand.”

The chain currently boasts 56 branches across South Africa, with plans to expand further. In addition to winning ProVeg's Plant-Based Award, Simply Asia also recently won the Best of Joburg award for Best Asian Restaurant. Montague-Fryer noted that this recognition from ProVeg would encourage franchisees to retain and possibly expand the plant-based options on their menus. Plant-based competition and giveaway

In celebration of their plant-based victory, Simply Asia is partnering with ProVeg for an exciting prize giveaway. One lucky winner will receive a year’s supply of Simply Asia meals, worth approximately R13,000. The prize will be credited through the Simply Asia app, with R250 loaded each week for a year. To enter, customers need to order a vegan Simply Asia meal, share a photo of their dish on Instagram, and tag both ProVeg South Africa and Simply Asia. The competition runs until December 17.