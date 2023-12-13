Thapelo Mokoena cuts ties with Molitva Restaurant

When actor and entrepreneur Thapelo Mokoena announced his new venture into the restaurant business, it was greeted with applause from his fellow celebs. The joint project was the brainchild of Mokoena and his close friends Milan Cerimaj, The Kambulas and Mix FM.

Molitva Orthodox Mediterranean opened its doors in 2021, and for the producer, he wanted it to be an oasis for those seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. It’s probably the reasoning for them choosing the Cradle of Humankind as the setting for their restaurant.

But things seem to be amiss when it comes the the business partnership. Mokoena took to his official Instagram account to announce that he has withdrawn as a partner from the restaurant. “This choice, while not made lightly, has been long overdue,” he told his followers.

Although he did not give an explanation for his departure from the business, Mokoena said: “Despite the cherished memories we have collectively fostered, evolving circumstances and a realignment of my personal priorities necessitate a reassessment of my professional commitments, particularly with Molitva Restaurant.” Going forward, he added that his “personal brand, image, and name will cease to be affiliated with the establishment in any capacity”.

