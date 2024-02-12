Three recipes to tantalise your taste buds during the Month of Love

If this Valentine’s Day you are hoping to elevate your romance to new heights, but aren’t too sure how? Search no more! A culinary journey crafted by some of the most talented chefs, might be for you. Southern Sun hotels culinary maestros have meticulously curated a selection of recipes guaranteed to enchant your senses and ignite the flames of love this Valentine’s Day.

Don the chef’s hat this Valentine’s Day and play around in the kitchen and rejuvenate the romance with these recipes. Pepper Crusted Ostrich Fillet – Chef Angelique Fassom 250g Ostrich fillet

Mashed potato 80g sautéed spinach 50g roasted baby onions

50g sautéed button mushroom Pepper Crusted Ostrich Fillet – Chef Angelique Fassom from Southern Sun Rosebank. Picture: Supplied Chef’s Red Wine Jus (see recipe below) · Pepper crust the ostrich fillet and cook to desired temperature, best served medium rare as Ostrich is a lean meat.

· Place a basting spoon of mash potato on the centre of the plate, place sautéed spinach on top. · Slice ostrich fillet and place next to mash then add sautéed pearl onions and mushrooms, drizzle with chef jus. Chef’s Red Wine Jus

2 tsp olive oil 2 shallots, finely chopped 175ml port

175ml red wine 1 rosemary sprig 1 bay leaf

800ml beef stock 2 tbsp. butter pinch sugar

Method · Put the olive oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat and fry the shallots until golden and caramelized, about 10 mins. · Add the port, wine and herbs and simmer for 10 mins, or until reduced by half.

· Pour in the stock and continue to cook until reduced by half again, then strain, discarding the shallots and herbs. · Transfer the sauce into a new pan and bring to the boil. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter, then season to taste. A Romantic Duo Of Lemon Scented Casanova Crumbed Oysters – Chef Shaun Munro

2 shucked oysters, keep shells for plating ½ cup flour 1 egg, beaten

1 cup bread crumbs mixed with the zest of one lemon, salt and pepper 1 cup frying oil ½ cup quality mayonnaise

1 clove garlic, minced 1tsp chopped parsley pinch of course lemon black pepper

½t coarse salt 2 fresh lemon cheeks Duo Of Lemon Scented Casanova Crumbed Oysters – Chef Shaun Munro from The Grill Jichana at Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani. Picture: Supplied Method

· Roll the shelled oysters in flour then egg and then bread crumbs, refrigerate for an hour. · Carefully heat the oil in a small saucepan and shallow fry the oysters for 45 seconds until golden brown then drain on kitchen paper towel. · Preheat oyster shells in oven at 180°C for 5 mins, remove and set aside until assembly.

· Mix the mayonnaise with the garlic, parsley and the lemon pepper. · Assemble dish by simply placing the crumbed oyster into the warm oyster shell in oyster, place onto a serving plate on a bed of coarse salt and serve the mayo on the side for dipping with fresh cheeks. Heart Throb Butter Chicken Curry – Chef Athizaam Rassool

For the chicken marinade: 350g or two skinless chicken breast fillet cut into 2cm cubes ½ cup plain yoghurt

½ tsp garlic crushed ½ teaspoon ginger crushed 1 tsp ground cumin / jeera

1 tsp ground coriander 1 tsp chilli powder 1 tsp fine salt

25g finely chopped coriander For the sauce: 1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 tbsp butter ghee (clarified butter) 1 medium onion diced 1/2 tsp fresh ginger, finely chopped or ginger paste

2 tsp garlic finely chopped or garlic paste 20g finely chopped coriander leaves ½ cup tomato puree or 4 tbsp. tomato paste

½ tsp ground cumin / jeera ½ tsp ground coriander 1 tsp chilli powder (adjust to your taste preference)

1 tsp paprika 1 tsp kasoori methi leaves (dried fenugreek) 1 cup heavy cream or double cream plain yoghurt

1 tbsp sugar or honey Salt to taste Method

· In a bowl, combine chicken with all the ingredients for the chicken marinade, allow it to marinade for an hour or overnight in the refrigerator. · Heat oil in a large frying pan or pot over medium heat, when sizzling, add the chicken pieces in batches so you don’t crowd the pan, grill the chicken until brown and set aside (chicken will finish cooking in the sauce). · Heat oil and butter or ghee in the same pan, sauté onions until golden brown while scraping up any browned bits stuck in pan.

· Add garlic, ginger, ground cumin, coriander and chilli powder and cook about 20 seconds until fragrant, while stirring. · Add tomato puree or paste and salt, let it simmer for about 10-15 mins until sauce thickens. · Remove from heat and pour mixture into a blender and blend until smooth (you may need to add some water to help it blend).